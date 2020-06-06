It’s time to style your Seiko 5 watch – Smart ways to go about it

Do you love to read fashion blogs and know more about how to style branded watches? If yes, then you would like to know about simple and interesting ways to style your classy branded watch with your corporate and daily attire. The secret to perfect styling isn’t about owning a costly watch model. The secret is to have the excellent sense to make your attire, accessories, and branded watch model complement each other.

Today, Seiko 5 is a famous watch model that most people want. Acquiring the same with a good discount is possible online. You need to ensure that you are not opting in for a faulty product by paying an excessive amount. So, now that you have or are about to get your best watch, you can follow the pointers discussed below to style your watch with the attire and accessories.

Choose the best model

It is one of the crucial tips to style your watch! Choose a watch model that best suits your personality. For instance, if you love to sport formal watches, you can choose online accordingly. Here watches with a leather strap and round or square dial will help. On the other hand, if you want to add a touch of style and spark, you can choose from the metal watch bands as well. Choose a color and finish that you can style easily with your formal and casual attires.

Pair up with your attire and accessories

The delicate accessories might complement your branded watch! Also, the fashion and style bloggers and experts ask you to get creative with the accessories. For instance, style-conscious women often add bracelets and slim bangles with their watch. You can choose from the metal bracelets that look stylish and durable. Delicate accessories have a shine, which adds the necessary shine to the watch model.

Always choose to sport a solid color on top

If you want to ensure that your watch and attire complement one another, make sure you wear a vibrant and solid color dress or top. You can also choose from statement-making tops and shirts. Prints usually fail to create the impact that solid color tops and dresses create. Hence, you can choose wisely.

Always match your bag and shoe correctly

It is essential to coordinate your watch with your shoe and bag! Choose a color that complements each other. If you are wearing a leather watch, you can use either a gold or black bag to complement the watch. That way, you can create a contrast of material which will balance the material and make you appear stylish. Choose a leather bag when you are wearing a metal watch. The difference makes you look classy and elegant. You can take some time to choose the bag you want to add when you are sporting a leather watch.

These are some of the essential tips using which you can style your watches with other dresses and accessories effectively. It will help you to have an interesting variation to your look and style every day.

