Home>#INSCMagazine>Playboy Playmate to Business Woman
#INSCMagazine Entertainment Entrepreneurship International Interviews/Features Monday Motivation!

Playboy Playmate to Business Woman

05 Sep 2020
1090
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 149

Jasmin Shojai, best known for being awarded ‘Australia’s Top Glamour Model of 2017-18’ and for being an icon in the Playboy Brand (appearing 10 times)


Is now on the journey, so to say, on becoming a more ‘Traditional Business Woman’. Although the young entrepreneur has always been quite the savvy Business Woman throughout her modelling & acting years

Speaking of modelling, Miss Shojai has been featured in various Magazines & TV/Radio shows. From Maxim USA, to Maxim Mexico and even Dash Radio’s ‘Kaliente Girls’ in Los Angeles, USA. Where the supermodel also made other accomplishments.

It’s sometimes hard to believe that the 26 year old star, started her career in 2016, a short 4 years ago.

Now, Miss Shojai says, after a somewhat challenging year (with the current Coronavirus pandemic). She is keen to put some of her skills and knowledge in ‘numbers’.

“Its going to be an interesting next few months”, she says.

 “Accounting and Investment Banking have been some of my ‘hidden goals’ for a while. I am very enthusiastic to start studying and making my mark in the finance world”.

 

Fans across the globe, from the USA to Australia, and many international countries, enjoy seeing Jasmin’s incredible work and entertainment projects on her Instagram. With the Star posting almost daily, with new pictures, videos and news to share.

Over the years, Miss Shojai has also been focusing on her Acting career. The Aspiring Actress appeared in the US film ‘The Alliance’ in 2018.

Jasmin Shojai - Model Actress - CHIC Miami Magazine

This full feature film won many awards in film festivals and is one of her most credential roles. Miss Shojai can also be very well recognized from her 2 appearances in Naked News.

A TV station in Canada, featuring Women presenting the World’s most popular topics and stories, in perhaps the most revealing way

“I love what I do, I have always been so passionate about my career”

“For me, Investment and Trades is the next passion I really look forward to working on. I have always found Mathematics in general such a Key foundation in Business, and everyday life, this year has taught me to really chase my dreams, even if they are more challenging to do”

As many others have said, Jasmin Shojai is really going places! We recommend to check out her work!

www.instagram.com/jasminshojaimodel

www.twitter.com/jasmin_shojai

Facebook Comments

Jasmin Shojai

Related Articles
#INSCMagazine Boston Red Sox MLB New York Yankees Sports

London Series 2019: 2B DJ LeMahieu Paying Big Dividends For Yankees

Robert D. Cobb
LONDON, U.K -- In a truly historic affair in their long-standing bitter and storied rivalry, the New York Yankees and
#INSCMagazine Entrepreneurship Money

How to Make Money Without Leaving the House

Robert D. Cobb
With almost everything going digital, there are now just plenty of opportunities for you to make money without leaving your
Dancers
Business Entertainment

5 Things Good Dancers Do Differently

Bella Smith
All dancers are not created equally. They may be born with a sense of rhythm and a love for music.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.