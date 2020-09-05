Playboy Playmate to Business Woman

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Jasmin Shojai, best known for being awarded ‘Australia’s Top Glamour Model of 2017-18’ and for being an icon in the Playboy Brand (appearing 10 times)

Is now on the journey, so to say, on becoming a more ‘Traditional Business Woman’. Although the young entrepreneur has always been quite the savvy Business Woman throughout her modelling & acting years

Speaking of modelling, Miss Shojai has been featured in various Magazines & TV/Radio shows. From Maxim USA, to Maxim Mexico and even Dash Radio’s ‘Kaliente Girls’ in Los Angeles, USA. Where the supermodel also made other accomplishments.

It’s sometimes hard to believe that the 26 year old star, started her career in 2016, a short 4 years ago.

Now, Miss Shojai says, after a somewhat challenging year (with the current Coronavirus pandemic). She is keen to put some of her skills and knowledge in ‘numbers’.

“Its going to be an interesting next few months”, she says.

“Accounting and Investment Banking have been some of my ‘hidden goals’ for a while. I am very enthusiastic to start studying and making my mark in the finance world”.

Fans across the globe, from the USA to Australia, and many international countries, enjoy seeing Jasmin’s incredible work and entertainment projects on her Instagram. With the Star posting almost daily, with new pictures, videos and news to share.

Over the years, Miss Shojai has also been focusing on her Acting career. The Aspiring Actress appeared in the US film ‘The Alliance’ in 2018.

This full feature film won many awards in film festivals and is one of her most credential roles. Miss Shojai can also be very well recognized from her 2 appearances in Naked News.

A TV station in Canada, featuring Women presenting the World’s most popular topics and stories, in perhaps the most revealing way

“I love what I do, I have always been so passionate about my career” “For me, Investment and Trades is the next passion I really look forward to working on. I have always found Mathematics in general such a Key foundation in Business, and everyday life, this year has taught me to really chase my dreams, even if they are more challenging to do”

As many others have said, Jasmin Shojai is really going places! We recommend to check out her work!

www.instagram.com/jasminshojaimodel

www.twitter.com/jasmin_shojai

