John Lynch Outdoes Himself With Defensive Tackle DeForest Buckner Heading To The Indianapolis Colts

San Francisco 49ers general manager Johh Lynch has made his fair share or questionable decisions while making some great moves. Yet, his latest seems like the latter as he has traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for the 13th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

There’s no question Lynch needed to make a move to acquire more draft picks. Surprisingly enough he traded Buckner one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL for only one. It’s a move that seemed desperate.

Still the question remains how come Buckner got traded so quickly? It seems that Lynch needed to get at least two more picks for him.

Lynch is obviously looking to the future. Arik Armstead has agreed to a five-year contract extension worth up to $85 million with $48.5 guaranteed. George Kittle is next in line for one and eventually Nick Bosa will need one too.

With an eye towards future salary cap restraints extending Buckner wasn’t plausible. In his four seasons Buckner registered 28.5 sacks, 263 tackles with 38 tackles for loss, has 74 quarterback hits, 11 passes defended, seven fumble recoveries with one that went for a touchdown and three forced fumbles.

His best season came in 2018 where he recorded 12.5 sacks, 67 tackles with 17 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits, three passes defended and a fumble recovery. In 2019 he got his first taste of the postseason recording 2.5 sacks, nine tackles with two tackles for loss, four quarterbacks hits and a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

The 49ers now have the 13th overall pick in the draft. There’s several needs at that spot that will address needs on either side of the football. Cornerback C.J. Henderson, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, or wide receivers Henry Ruggs III or Jerry Jeudy.

Currently the best possible solution for Lynch and the 49ers is to trade down from 13 and add more picks. That’s the only way to make this premature trade bearable.

