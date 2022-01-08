In a geographically diverse country like India, honeymooners have vast options to choose from. But honeymoon to Kullu Manali will remain at the top and preferred destinations in India. The charming beauty of the hill station overlooking the snow-capped Himalayan mountains amidst the dense forests makes it a perfect honeymoon destination. The unparalleled beauty of this region with lots of adventure is a once in a lifetime experience like nowhere else. From budget-friendly to deluxe honeymoon, Kullu Manali has it all and will never disappoint you.

Although Kullu Manali is an all-year-round destination, winters are the best time for a highly romantic honeymoon. December and January are peak months to spend secluded time and enjoy adventurous activities with your better half.





Kullu Manali has many places to visit and adventure activities to indulge in like trekking, paragliding, snow scooting, zorbing, river rafting, skiing, and many.

Here we are, with several best places to visit on your ideal honeymoon to Kullu Manali at the backdrop of majestic mountains.

Solang Valley

A perfect place for an adventurous couple, Solang valley is a must-visit place on the Kullu Manali honeymoon package. Set between the famous Beas Kund and Solang village, the valley is nestled at the top of Kullu valley at an altitude of 8,400 Ft. Solang valley offers stunning visuals of snow-clad Himalayan mountains and dramatic landscapes. The valley is renowned for its natural charm as well as for its best experiences of adventure activities. It is well-known as an adventure destination near Manali, including sports like parachuting, paragliding, skating, skiing, zorbing, horseback riding, ropeway riding, and hiking. Solang Valley attracts a large number of visitors each year, including couples, photographers, and adventure seekers. So, if you’re in Manali, don’t miss oonut on this location. Spend some romantic time in the snowy mountains while also experiencing the thrills and adventures of Solang Valley. On the road to Rohtang Pass, it’s 14 kilometers from Manali. Rohtang Pass is a mountain pass in Tibet.

Rohtang Pass

Rohtang pass is a mountain pass located in the Pir Panjal mountain range of the Himalayas, at an elevation of 13,058 feet. Rohtang pass is a getaway to the Lahaul Spiti district located on the highest point of Manali – Keylong road. Imagine a ride on the hilly terrains of Rohtang pass with your partner. This will be scenic as well as thrilling ride and once in a lifetime experience to have. You will be spellbound by the spectacular vistas of snow-dusted mountain peaks, exquisite glaciers, frosted rivers, and lakes. You both can also indulge in adrenaline rushing activities like Heli-skiing, zorbing, snow-scooter ride, photography, skiing, and mountain biking. At 10000 feet, the recently completed Atal tunnel is a popular tourist destination on the Manali-Leh Pass. The pass is 51 kilometers from Manali and is readily reached by car.

Hadimba Devi temple

Hadimba Devi Temple is a Hindu shrine dedicated to the Hindu goddess Hadimba Devi.

Hadimba or Hidimba Devi temple, also known as Dhungri temple, is a popular tourist attraction in Manali. The temple is 2.5 kilometers from Manali’s city center, near Van Vihar.

The temple is dedicated to Hadimba Devi, Bheema’s wife, and is surrounded by dense cedars and deodars ( one of the Pandavas in Mahabharata). The Goddess is worshipped due to her good deeds.

Newlywed couples must visit this temple and seek blessings for starting their new chapter in their life journey. You may also relax in a tranquil setting surrounded by lush green valleys and breathtaking mountains. The architecture of the temple is unique as well as religious significance. It is a wooden temple consisting of four Storeys, doorways, walls, and a cone-shaped roof.

Vashisht Temple & hot springs

Set in the valleys of Vashist village across the river Beas, the Vashist temple is a 300-year-old shrine dedicated to Vashist Rishi. The temple is a beautiful wooden temple featuring antique paintings, wooden carvings, and a warm water kund on an uphill at 6,730 Ft. Take a dip with your better half in the hot sulphur springs. Surrounded by breath-taking mountains, The water is believed to increase healing powers, so let the water calm your nerves and cure skin disease. A Lord Rama temple is also situated adjacent to the temple housing idols of Rama, Sita, and Lakshamana. There are numerous small shops to buy handicrafts and souvenirs around the temple. The temple opens at 7 AM and closes at 10 PM in the night. The Vashist village is located around 4 KM from Manali, easily accessible by short trek or vehicle.

Beas kund trek

Situated at a high altitude of 11,975 Ft, Beas Kund is a holy tourist spot and originating source of the Beas river. The Beas kund is known for the Beas kund trek and bath in pristine waters. Locals believe that Rishi Vyas used to bathe in the sacred Kind of river Beas. Have a couple of baths in the fresh air beholding the panoramic views of Pir Panjal mountains, dramatic landscapes, and crystal clear waters of the Beas river.

The trek is an easy level trek starting from Manali and leading to Dhundi. Witness the spectacular views, stunning landscapes, dense forests, exquisite lakes, and Indrasan, Hanuman, and Deo tibia mountain peaks.

You can also enjoy several other activities like photography, camping, trekking, rafting, and paragliding at the Beas kund.

Great Himalayan park

Sprawling in an area over 1171 sq KM, Great Himalayan Park is one of the prime tourist attractions in the Kullu Manali region. The park, which was established in 1984, is a strictly protected region as well as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The great Himalayan park welcomes thousands of visitors, wildlife lovers, photographers, and couples throughout the year. Surrounded by Deodar and oak trees, It is home to over 1000 plant species, 209 bird species, and many amphibians, reptiles, and insects. Explore the wildlife and bird watching in the pleasant climate.

