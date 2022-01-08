Are you looking for great honeymoon destinations in Rajasthan? Would it be worthwhile to visit Rajasthan to enjoy a romantic trip? A few more questions may be on your mind. While Rajasthan is a dream for those who love history, people who love adventure, wildlife, and adventure, there are romantic spots that attract lovers on a honeymoon.

Suppose you’re unsure of the best place to spend time with your partner. If you’re planning to celebrate your honeymoon in the winter months, there’s no better way to make it a lasting memory than to experience luxury. One of the top places to honeymoon in India, Rajasthan has a variety of stunning honeymoon spots. They offer a wide range of activities and places to visit and accommodations to stay during your Rajasthan Trip. You can also look for the best Rajasthan packages via Thrillophilia. To book now, click here!





So, pack your travel gear to discover the five most romantic honeymoon locations in Rajasthan for a romantic trip in 2021.

Udaipur

If peace, a royal atmosphere, and beautiful spots to enjoy your time are what you are looking for during romance on your Rajasthan Tour, then Udaipur is a perfect destination for you. It is a city with lakes, and Udaipur has been serving newlywed couples for quite a long time. It’s not difficult to say that it’s one of the top honeymoon spots and is the most romantic city in Rajasthan.

The most popular places to visit in Udaipur Sightseeing are Lake Pichola, City Palace, Jag Mandir, Fateh Sagar Lake, Jagdish Temple, Dudh Talai Sajjangarh Palace as well as Saheliyon ki Bari.

Romantic things to do Relish the boating experience at Lake Pichola; Enjoy serenity at Ambrai Ghat; Attend Mewar Sound And Light Show; Pray in the Jagdish Temple; Camel Ride close to Dudh Talai.

The best hotels to stay at in Udaipur If you are two people, you must not miss out on the royal retreat in the top hotels. Some of the most prestigious include Shiv Niwas Palace, Taj Fateh Prakash Palace Hotel Rang Niwas Palace, Jagmandir Island, and Karni Fort Udaipur.

Neemrana

It is a well-known Romantic place to have an elegant wedding celebration with newlyweds. Neemrana is one of the most charming destinations you can visit while in Rajasthan. It is a small town located within the Alwar district along the Delhi-Jaipur highway. Numerous newlywed couples come to the city to have an unforgettable and enjoyable time for their romantic honeymoon.

Places to see on Neemrana Sightseeing: Neemrana Fort Palace, Sariska National Park, Siliserh Lake, Bala Quila, and Baori.

The best hotels in Neemrana are Neemrana Fort Palace, Shiva Oasis Resort, Starlit Suites, Hotel Nano, etc.

Jaipur

There are many locations to explore for newlyweds; Jaipur is the Pink City of India, considering itself a top destination for honeymooners. You’ll be greeted with traditional charm and warm hospitality when you are in the city. There are magnificent forts, majestic palaces, and stunning parks where romantic evenings can be truly unforgettable. Jaipur has a variety of courts that have been transformed into heritage hotels that couples can stay at within Jaipur. Jaipur tour package.

Romantic things to do Take a trip to shop within Jaipur Bazaars, Spend an evening in Jal Mahal, Enjoy cultural evenings in Chokhi Dhani, Nature Walk in Smriti van, Leopard Safari in Jhalana.

Jodhpur

If you’re looking for the perfect honeymoon destination Rajasthan Tour Package, Jodhpur isn’t off the list. Among those destinations in India, it will give your marriage a new and unforgettable beginning. With magnificent forts, charming villages, breathtaking museums, and lots of stunning beauty spots all over Jodhpur, there are many things to visit in Jodhpur.

Accommodation: Jodhpur Balsamand Lake Palace, Ajit Bhawan Hotel, Ranbanka Palace, Heritage Kuchaman Haveli, etc.

Mount Abu

It is the only mountain station located in Rajasthan; Mount Abu is situated in the Aravalli mountains and provides fantastic views throughout all year. Because of its location and climate, as well as its top-quality tourist attractions, Mount Abu draws several couples for their honeymoons all through the year to enjoy enjoyable and hassle-free tours.

The best places to visit within Mount Abu Sightseeing Mount Abu Sightseeing Dilwara Jain Temples, Nakki Lake, Achalgarh Fort, Mount Abu Wildlife and more.

Romantic things to do – Worship at the temples of Dilwara Jains boating on Nakki Lake, Wildlife Tour of Sanctuary Sunset view from the honeymoon point.

The best hotels within Mount Abu – Sterling Mount Abu, The Colonial Manek Manor, Hotel Aravali, Hotel Hillock, etc.

Conclusion: There are many destinations to explore in Rajasthan to enjoy a romantic honeymoon. It all depends on the couple’s desires and where they want to travel. As one of the biggest states in India, Rajasthan has many other places of interest to visit. If you visit Rajasthan, you are sure to enjoy your time at any of these destinations.

