Home>#INSCMagazine>Kyle Shanahan Deserves Blame For The Injuries To Nick Bosa And Solomon Thomas
#INSCMagazine NFL Opinion/Editorial San Francisco 49ers Sports

Kyle Shanahan Deserves Blame For The Injuries To Nick Bosa And Solomon Thomas

20 Sep 2020
1690
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 251

In a span of two plays the San Francisco 49ers defense lost two of their defensive linemen to knee injuries with both being carted off the field. Blame goes directly to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The reason being he continues to use running back Tevin Coleman in the offense. Even more head scratching is that he actually made the 2020 roster. In his last 66 rushing attempts in 2019 he ran for 212 yards, averaged 3.21 yards per carry with one touchdown.


How come Shanahan gets blamed then? The 49ers were obviously not on offense when Bosa and Thomas got hurt. It’s again the decision to use Coleman especially after Raheeem Mostert scored on his first carry of the day which went for 80 yards.

After forcing the New York Jets to punt. Jimmy Garoppolo found Jordan Reed for a four yard gain. Coleman then got the carry and the result a two yard loss. A sack by Quinnen Williams forced San Francisco to punt.

Garoppolo also hurt his ankle on the sack and got it taped. So essentially three injuries due to Shanahan using Coleman.

With Coleman struggling to pick up yards running the football the question becomes when will Jeffrey Wilson Jr move up on the depth chart? It seems that it will happen relatively soon.

Here are the reactions to the injuries to Bosa, Thomas and Garoppolo.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

 

Facebook Comments

Steven Resnick

Related Articles
Sports Uncategorized

Ryan Lochte’s fall from incident in Rio

Robert D. Cobb
It seems that we are now getting what happened when the United States Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and other swimmers were
Featured Front Page NHL San Jose Sharks Sports Spotlight Vancouver Canucks

2013 NHL Playoffs: Sharks Win Physical Contest Against Canucks In Overtime

Robert D. Cobb
The San Jose Sharks head home with a 2-0 series lead after defeating the Vancouver Canucks in overtime. It was a game that was hard-fought
NFL Philadelphia Eagles Sports Spotlight

Dedication, Passion, And Focus – The Rashaun Sligh Story

There is a man who sits outside the Philadelphia Eagles facility every day. He arrives at five in the morning

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.