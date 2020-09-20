Kyle Shanahan Deserves Blame For The Injuries To Nick Bosa And Solomon Thomas

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















In a span of two plays the San Francisco 49ers defense lost two of their defensive linemen to knee injuries with both being carted off the field. Blame goes directly to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The reason being he continues to use running back Tevin Coleman in the offense. Even more head scratching is that he actually made the 2020 roster. In his last 66 rushing attempts in 2019 he ran for 212 yards, averaged 3.21 yards per carry with one touchdown.

How come Shanahan gets blamed then? The 49ers were obviously not on offense when Bosa and Thomas got hurt. It’s again the decision to use Coleman especially after Raheeem Mostert scored on his first carry of the day which went for 80 yards.

After forcing the New York Jets to punt. Jimmy Garoppolo found Jordan Reed for a four yard gain. Coleman then got the carry and the result a two yard loss. A sack by Quinnen Williams forced San Francisco to punt.

Garoppolo also hurt his ankle on the sack and got it taped. So essentially three injuries due to Shanahan using Coleman.

With Coleman struggling to pick up yards running the football the question becomes when will Jeffrey Wilson Jr move up on the depth chart? It seems that it will happen relatively soon.

Here are the reactions to the injuries to Bosa, Thomas and Garoppolo.

3 Things @ Half:

• Nick Bosa is out and I don’t think we see him again this season

• Game has slowed down for Limpin’ Jimmy, but the Jets defense is deeply offensive, so one would hope that’s the case

• We’ll see Mullens in this game, perhaps before it’s officially a blowout. — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) September 20, 2020

Solomon Thomas is down grabbing his left knee. #49ers, of course, are already down two DEs in Dee Ford and Ronald Blair. Thomas would have been among those who fill in. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) September 20, 2020

Nick Mullens is warming up. According to the broadcast Garoppolo had x-rays during halftime — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) September 20, 2020

