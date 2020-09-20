Beauty: Approaching Middle Age? 7 Ways To Look Younger And Healthier

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Every woman deals with getting older in a different way. For some, it’s something to be celebrated and embraced, while for others, it can be difficult coming to terms with. If you fall into the latter category, you will be pleased to know that there are several things you can do to slow down the signs of visible aging and to make yourself look a lot younger.

If you regularly look in the mirror and don’t like what you see, read on for some tips and tricks on how to make yourself look younger and healthier.

A consistent beauty routine

Looking after your skin is important regardless of age, but is even more important as you get older. In addition to producing less collagen, your skin produces less elastin, a protein that helps your skin snap back and stretch. This can cause crepey or loose skin, which can make you look older.

Wrinkles start forming as you age, so a good beauty regime is essential to keep your skin clean, moisturized, and protected.

Cleanse and moisturize

To keep your skin clean, you should cleanse and tone every day. Cleansing will get rid of any dirt and grime, and toning will remove any excess oils and grime that remain on your skin. A good quality day cream with an SPF will help to keep your skin hydrated and protect it from the sun’s harmful rays. A night cream will feed your skin as you sleep and help it to feel nourished and hydrated when you wake.

It’s a good idea to exfoliate or use a skin peel around once a week to get rid of dead skin cells and leave your skin looking brighter and more youthful.

Choose the right foundation

Your choice of foundation can make a big difference to how old you look. Wearing too much can accentuate wrinkles, look cakey, and make you look a lot older than you are. Choosing a foundation with a lighter consistency but the same coverage will produce the same end result but will make you look younger and fresher.

Wearing a primer underneath your foundation will help to provide even coverage and prevent creasing.

Accentuate your eyes

Getting older doesn’t mean you need to have to stop experimenting with eyeshadow techniques and color. It is, however, wise to avoid too much eyeliner as it can cause your eyes to look smaller and leak into any skin creases. It’s better to use an eye shadow under your eyes for a less harsh and more youthful look.

If you wear glasses, you can instantly look younger and trendier by wearing oversized glasses that come in a range of frames and colors. It’s a great way to change your look and compliment your style.

Regular exercise

Exercising regularly will, without a doubt, make you feel healthier and look more radiant. If you don’t already keep fit, why not consider joining your local gym or going to a fitness class a couple of times a week? If you prefer the idea of working out at home, there are loads of online programs you can sign up for, which you can take part in from home.

Not only does regular exercise help to keep your heart and lungs healthy, but is a great way to lose weight, tone up, and increase your confidence levels.

Revamp your wardrobe

Your choice of clothing can make a big difference to how old you look and how you feel about yourself. If you don’t feel particularly confident about your figure, it may be that you wear unstructured baggy clothing that can age you. By wearing fitted clothing and opting for bright colors, you can instantly look younger.

If you aren’t sure which colors suit your skin tone, visit a color consultant who will let you know which palettes are more likely to wash you out and those which will be more complimentary.

Botox and fillers

Although a slightly more radical way to look younger and healthier, surgery is becoming more and more popular these days. Botox and fillers are probably a few of the least invasive treatments you can have and can reduce the signs of aging fast. Botox relaxes or paralyzes the muscles in your face which helps to smooth out wrinkles and crow’s feet. Fillers, on the other hand, are injected into deeper wrinkles to plump them up and are also used for enhancing lips or changing the appearance of saggy facial areas.

If you are considering any of these treatments, you must visit a registered professional and have a consultation before going ahead. Looking younger may be important to you, but you must do it safely.

