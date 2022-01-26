Everyone has an opinion. Yet sometimes it is best to avoid social media when it comes to certain ones. For example when former New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes recently tweeted this “Eli Manning is a more qualified Hall of Famer than Aaron Rodgers.”

In reality it is unfair to compare Manning against Rodgers. One is a definitive hall of fame worthy player while the other is a stretch if he does get in. The only reason he possibly gets in is due to Kurt Warner getting elected recently.





Yet since Tynes decided to talk about qualifications then here it goes. Manning won two Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Awards and went to four Pro Bowls. He also led the NFL in interceptions three times. Overall he threw for 57,023 yards, 366 touchdowns to 244 interceptions, and completed 60.3 percent of his passes.

The Giants made the playoff six times in his 16 seasons. Four of those were one and done. He did have the two playoff runs that resulted in the two Super Bowl rings.

His first taste of the playoffs did not go well as the Giants were shutout 23-0 by the Carolina Panthers. In that game Manning threw for 113 yards and three interceptions while completing only 10 passes.

His second playoff appearance went a bit better, yet still resulted in a loss to the Philadelphia eagles 23-20. In that game Manning completed 16 of 27 passes for 161 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

2007 was not Manning’s best run in the playoffs, yet he got the Giants the Super Bowl win. In those four games he thew for 854 yards with six touchdowns and an interception. Yet the first two wins he was hardly impressive throwing for 185 yards and then 163 yards.

New York managed 17 points in the Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots. Arguably though Justin Tuck seemed more deserving of the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award with six tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

After an impressive show for Manning and a ring playoff performances will get better right? Nope. He once again faced the Eagle and threw for 169 yards and two interceptions in a 23-11 loss.

The Giants missed the next two postseasons before another improbable run. This time Manning played great, yet with his best performance came early against Atlanta Falcons when he threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns. He won his second Super Bowl MVP, after throwing for 296 yards and a touchdown.

2016 marked the last playoff appearance for Manning. In that game the Giants got throttled 38-13. Manning did throw for 299 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Overall in the four one-and-dones for Manning he completed 64 of 118 passes, which is a completion percentage of 54.2, he threw for 742 yards, and three touchdowns to seven interceptions.

During those two Super Bowl runs he completed 178 of 282 passes, which is a completion percentage of 63.1, he threw for 2,073 yards, and 15 touchdowns to two interceptions.

So not the most consistent performer when it comes to the playoffs. How about Rodgers then? How does he compare?

Obviously Rodgers is the better regular season quarterback. His overall record so far is 139-66-1. He has a Super Bowl MVP, is a 10 time Pro Bowl selection, four time All-Pro selection, and is likely going to win his fourth Most Valuable Player Award for the 2021 season.

Since Rodgers took over the starting role for the Green Bay Packers there have only been two losing seasons for the franchise.

For Rodgers his first career playoff start went a lot better than Manning’s. He threw for 423 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, while putting up 45 points in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

In his next trip to the postseason Rodgers won the Super Bowl MVP. He threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Some will consider Rodgers a choker. Still it is incredibly difficult to blame the quarterback for the 45-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in 2012. Green Bay’s defense did not have an answer for Colin Kaepernick who ran for 181 yards on 16 carries.

Still in the four one-and-dones, Rodgers has completed 91 of 143 passes, which is a completion percentage of 63.6, thrown for 1,089 yards, and seven touchdowns to two interceptions. Meaning he threw for four more touchdowns than Manning and five less interceptions.

As for the other postseason appearances he has completed 410 of 631 passes, which is a completion percentage of 65, thrown for 4,805 yards, 38 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Sorry Lawrence, from the accolades to the numbers, Manning does not come close to having the qualifications that Rodgers has.

