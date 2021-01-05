INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















First of all, when you think of putting shoes on your beautiful foot, you should not care about anything except comfort. There are many reasons for this statement.

Legs are the most crucial part of your body. It helps to keep you moving. If you don’t have a leg or an injured foot you will not be able to walk a minor distance to hug your special person or to take care of your family.

Legs carry the weight of a full body and hence you should care for your pretty legs and feet. What we do to protect our foot from the pretty harsh environment. Yes, we do wear shoes, sneakers, keds and so on. But before buying such ítems you should take care of many things that we often forget to take care of.

Priority to Leg Comfort

While walling, running or doing any as usual office duty, your feet may get stressed. Often we do ignore this kind of stress. Yes, we have nothing to do except ignore them, because we need to do the work to manage the living. But that’s not all. Doing great work does not mean you will not take care of your foot.

The best way to take care, is to put on a sneaker that fits it and makes you feel comfortable. To do that, make a trial of many sneakers and choose which one gives you the ultimate comfort for day long. If you are ordering online check the reviews.

Choose Leather Sneakers

Leathers are being used by human civilization for decades. Do not overlook them. Non-leather ítems may look Fancy, but when you think of comfort, style, usability, durability and more important not top ut stress on foot go for leather sneakers than non-leather ítems.

Check the Inner Sole of the Sneakers

The inner sole of any sneakers often comes in direct contact with your toe. If your sneakers inner sole is not of Good quality you may experience cramps, pain in the toe.

Better to check them before you buy your leather sneaker. Check whether the inner sole is hard or soft and comfortable or not. This simple check will save your precious foot from over-stressing for sure.

Size Check

We love sneakers that fit perfectly. But the point is, when you put pressure for day long on your foot, it stretches a bit. That is why, if you purchase a sneaker that is too fit, your leg fingers may not get enough space on the second half of the day, causing you unbearable pain.

To overcome this, buy sneakers that is a bit long than your original foot. For example, if your foot size is 27 cm, you can buy a sneaker of 27.5 cm long.

Final Words

Do not overlook the health of your foot by wearing wrong sneakers. Purchase a sneaker pair which is comfotable, made of leather, inner sole is Good and the size fits your needs.

