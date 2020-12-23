INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















The brief history of hentai

In Western culture, the word ‘hentai’ refers to a genre in pornography, but it’s different in Japan. Originally a word representing something strange, perverse act now it is used in a much broader sense in Western culture. But how did it start?

Censorship of porn in Japan

Censorship dates back to the 19th century, the Meiji period. A ban on pornography in the constitution. Even though it has got more progressive, obscenity remains prohibited. Creating tentacle porn aims to circumvent these laws. Because tentacles are tentacles, not penises, right? Makes perfect sense.

Now you can find all sorts of fantasy creatures performing a wide range of bizarre — and sometimes rather dark scenes.

Erotic manga

But the first appearance of erotic art dates way back. Shunga, a form of erotic woodblock art has been around as early as the 16th century. It was the first time tentacles appeared in an erotic piece of art.

Shortly after the first appearance of manga, an erotic version of it also emerged. These so-called ‘ero-gekiga’ depicted sexual acts between more realistic, but still cartoony characters. Hideo Azuma has been generally referred as the pioneer of such erotic manga. After his debut in the 1970s, the popularity of the genre has grown enormously.

Erotic anime

Motion picture of the erotic manga was the next logical step. The first hentai movies were introduced to American viewers in the 1990s for the first time. A tentacle rape scene was first seen in 1993, often being called the movie which pioneered the tentacle genre. Ever since that we could see an increasing demand for hentai content.

Hentai’s impact on the porn industry can easily be seen. From all sorts of anime cosplays to a trend for girls making the weirdest orgasm face — ahegao.

Ahegao

Since you are here, you might have heard about ahegao. But for those who only clicked on a hentai article out of scientific curiosity, here’s a summary of ahegao.

It is a term referring to a spectacular face made by girls during an orgasm. It dates back a few decades in Japan, but only made its way to the West in the late 90s.

You’ve heard about Belle Delphine. Yup, the gamer girl who sold her bathwater. Now she is one of the most popular e-girls with millions of followers on social media. She has also opened an OnlyFans account.

Real-life hentai

What about hentai in 2020? How does mixing elements from hentai with hot, trending pornstars sound? Hentaied.com brings you exactly that.

Expect to see familiar stuff from hentai videos such as tentacles, bukkake, elves — even aliens. You can even request custom-made videos with up to 24k quality!

