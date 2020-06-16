Lifestyle: 3 Benefits of CBD Coffee

If you drink coffee every day, you really should give CBD coffee a try. The combination helps you keep all the positive effects of coffee while cutting back on some of its negatives. You also get to reap the benefits of CBD, of which there are many. Here’s what you get from mixing CBD with coffee.

1 – Sleep

One of the main downsides of caffeine is the way it affects sleep. Often, people drink coffee because they want to stay awake, and in that sense, caffeine is useful. However, once the work is done and it’s time to go to sleep, caffeine can make it harder for you to fall asleep.

When combined with CBD, coffee keeps its attention-boosting properties without making you too alert to fall asleep. It’s a balancing act, and it may take experimentation until you find the right combination of CBD and coffee to get the job done. But if done correctly, you can have the best of both worlds.

Alternatively, you can have a nice cup of black coffee in the night to get work done, and then vape CBD for instant relaxation before going to bed.

2 – Stress and anxiety

Stress and anxiety are two sides of the same coin, and they often come in pairs. They are part of the body’s natural threat response, and they both put the body in a state of tense alertness that is detrimental to your physical health. Not to mention that both conditions increase your chances of developing several mental health conditions, including depression.

Coffee goes together with stress like fire and gasoline. The moment you ingest coffee, there is a spike in the volume of stress hormones in your bloodstream. Those also make anxiety worse. Caffeine is a natural upper and anxiogenic substance, which is part of the reason why caffeine makes you feel so awake.

For patients dealing with chronic stress and anxiety, however, caffeine is poison. And due to caffeine’s addictive nature, letting go of coffee isn’t always easy. For those people, combining CBD with coffee can be the solution. CBD is a calming substance, and it helps contain the volume of stress hormones in your bloodstream.

3 – Health

Both caffeine and CBD have health benefits that complement each other. For example, both substances have been linked to better heart health. They are also both rich in antioxidants, and CBD is a natural anti-inflammatory. Combined, these two characteristics help promote wellness throughout your body.

Caffeine is one of the only known substances to aid with weight loss. It boosts your metabolism, which makes the body burn more fat throughout the day and while you exercise. CBD has also been linked to weight loss, although further studies are needed to understand for certain why that is the case. CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties also help you recover after your workouts, making CBD coffee an attractive drink to use before or after your morning run.

If you’re excited to give it a try, you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get CBD coffee. Just buy CBD oil from a manufacturer like Cibdol, and then add it to your morning coffee. Doing so will also help you control the dosage as you get used to the combination.

