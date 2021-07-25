Hair removal can be frustrating and take a lot of time and resources, you should opt for methods that give you long-lasting results. Although techniques such as waxing and shaving effectively remove body hair, they do not provide a long-lasting shave. You would need to redo the hair removal process as soon as the hair regrows, and it can be costly and time-consuming.

However, consider going for laser hair removal, which reduces the hair growth turnover and reduces the number of hair which regrows after each successful procedure, eventually eliminating the need for hair removal. It would be best to look for a New York, laser hair removal expert for a clean shave. Read about laser hair removal and why you should opt for the procedure.





Treatments Don’t Take Long

The laser hair removal process can take about 20 minutes when removing the hair from the armpits and bikini area. It might take longer if you are removing hair from extensive skin surfaces. You might go for the procedure during a lunch break or before heading to work, compared to techniques such as shaving and waxing which are time-consuming.

Saves Money

At first, the laser hair treatment might be expensive, but eventually, you eliminate the need for frequent hair removal. Other methods involve regular visits to the spa where you would spend money buying hair removal necessities such as razors, wax, shaving cream, ointments, and paying for the service. Even if you pay more for the first laser hair removal procedure, it is less costly in the long run as you would not return to the spa frequently.

Removes Ingrown Hair

Shaving and waxing might not effectively deal with ingrown hairs, which makes your skin bumpy, you can remove these hairs with laser treatment. Moreover, it is suitable if you have sensitive skin that is prone to irritation after waxing and shaving.

Has No Side Effects

When you opt for laser hair removal, you eliminate limitations such as cuts, scratches, razor burns, and skin irritation associated with other hair removal methods. Shaving different body parts can have different effects on each area, but laser treatment results in inconsistent results. Moreover, when the hair regrows after the treatment, it becomes softer and easy to manage. Furthermore, laser treatment does not leave the skin darkened like other hair removal methods and does not damage the skin in any way. Although you might experience slight irritation, eventually, the skin would be smooth, and the irritation would go away with each subsequent laser hair removal session.

Does Not Require a Waiting Period

When removing hair by shaving and waxing, you might need to wait until the hair is at a given length to get the best results. However, you will not have to wait for hair to grow to a given height, a good laser removal requires freshly shaven skin.

Final Thoughts

Hair that grows in certain parts of the body, such as the face, legs, armpits, and bikini line, can irritate and lower your self-esteem. However, you can easily manage them with different hair removal methods. However, you should choose laser hair removal as the procedure is painless, less time-consuming, and least costly in the long run. Good luck in finding the hair removal method that works for you.

