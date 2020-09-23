Living: List of Benefits from Using Suitable Mattresses for Your Body

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Sleeping is vital for our overall health. When you get adequate rest, your body can heal at night, you’ll be more alert and productive during the day, and you’ll feel better.

However, if you don’t have a good mattress for how you sleep and your body, it can create problems. You could experience joint pains, wake up multiple times, or not get to sleep quickly.

We’re going to go over some of the benefits of using the proper mattress for your body.

Supports Correct Alignment

We all know the feeling in our back or neck when we sleep in a bad position. It could be hard to move your head or uncomfortable to sit for a long time. These things usually happen when your mattress doesn’t support proper alignment.

Your spine has a natural curve, which aids in balance and keeps you upright. If you are a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or back sleeper, you’ll need a different type of mattress.

Side sleepers need a memory foam mattress that forms to the curves of the body. In contrast, stomach or back sleepers might need a firmer one to support proper posture and a straight spine. You should consider this when purchasing a mattress to help get the most out of your night’s sleep.

Full Night’s Rest

A proper bed will create superior comfort, which aids in getting quality sleep. Dress your bed with sheets that are soft, pillows to support your head, and a comforter that keeps you warm at night.

All of these things will make you feel relaxed in your bed, and you’ll rest better. A mattress that’s too saggy or too firm can have you tossing and turning all night trying to find a comfortable position. The correct bed will offer you quality sleep throughout the whole night.

Doesn’t Disturb Your Partner

When you have a spouse or someone you share a bed with, you can be awakened by their movement. It was reported that only about 75% of the time partners are asleep at the same time. This means a quarter of the time; one is awake while the others asleep or vice versa because of disruptions during the night.

A quality mattress won’t let you or your partner feel other movements. This will result in better sleep because you won’t be disturbed when they get up for the bathroom or move positions.

You’ll sleep better knowing that you’re not disrupting your spouse’s sleep, either. Both of you will wake up feeling rested and ready for the day to come.

Temperature Control

Today, mattresses are made with breathable material, so they don’t get uncomfortably hot during the night. This is important because when your body is too hot, you can’t fall asleep or you wake up with the sweats.

It was reported that 41% of people have night sweats. Some causes of this are menopause, hormonal problems, certain medications, or an infection.

A cooling mattress is perfect for those who sleep hot and for those humid, warm nights in the summer. These mattresses also have enough insulation to keep you warm on colder evenings. You’ll always be at a comfortable temperature while asleep.

Ideal Weight Distribution

Your mattress should distribute your weight evenly and not put all the pressure on your hips, knees, or neck. If your body mass is collected in one joint while sleeping, you might wake up with numbness, pain, or soreness.

A medium to firm bed will distribute weight better than a soft one because they tend to sag. If you have a large body mass, you might find more comfort in a firm mattress because it will push back your weight. However, if you’re petite, a soft bed will be able to support you.

The Bottom Line

Sleep is an essential aspect of remaining healthy and alert during the day. After a miserable night’s rest, people are more fatigued, irritable, and can suffer adverse health problems.

A mattress that meets your needs can provide many benefits. These include; proper alignment, full night of sleep, no disruptions, correct temperature control, and weight distribution. If you’re not happy with your bed, it might be time to invest in a new one to sleep better.

