(LIVE) WATCH Burnley vs Crystal Palace Live Free Reddit: How to Stream English Premier League online

Burnley vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV. Burnley host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night as Sean Dyche’s men try to kickstart their season.

The Clarets are 19th in the table on two points from seven fixtures, but with two games in hand over their immediate rivals.

Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson’s Palace are ninth on 13 points, just three off the European places.

Here’s everything you need to know about Monday evening’s clash.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 17:30 BST on Monday night.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 17:00 BST. Subscribers can also stream the fixture live on the Sky Go app and Sky Sports website.

What is the team news?

For Burnley, Robbie Brady is a doubt due to a hamstring issue, as is Dale Stephens, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson should recover from a calf injury just in time to be included in the hosts’ squad. Defender Charlie Taylor similarly should overcome an Achilles niggle to make the bench at least. Phil Bardsley returns after finishing his period of self-isolation, having tested positive for coronavirus last month.

Palace, meanwhile, are boosted by numerous returns, including those of defenders James Tomkins, James Ward and Tyrick Mitchell. In midfield, Eberechi Eze is a doubt, and Luka Milivojevic is serving a suspension – and also tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Stephens, McNeil; Barnes, Wood

Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt; Townsend, Riedewald, McArthur, Schlupp; Ayew, Zaha

Odds

Burnley: 7/4

Draw: 21/10

Palace: 7/4

Prediction

Palace have been in encouraging form so far this term and it’s still proving difficult to see where Burnley’s points are going to come from. The hosts will hope that the international break has given them a chance to reset, but Palace seem a safer bet here. Burnley 0-1 Palace.

