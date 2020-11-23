Home>Entertainment>Live Streaming>(LIVE) WATCH Burnley vs Crystal Palace Live Free Reddit: How to Stream English Premier League online
Burnley vs Crystal Palace live
Live Streaming

(LIVE) WATCH Burnley vs Crystal Palace Live Free Reddit: How to Stream English Premier League online

By

November 23, 2020

23 Nov 2020
870
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 125

Burnley vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV. Burnley host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night as Sean Dyche’s men try to kickstart their season.

Live Stream: English Premier League Online here

Burnley vs Crystal Palace live

Click Here to Watch Burnley vs Crystal Palace Live Stream Reddit

The Clarets are 19th in the table on two points from seven fixtures, but with two games in hand over their immediate rivals.

Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson’s Palace are ninth on 13 points, just three off the European places.

Here’s everything you need to know about Monday evening’s clash.

FOLLOW LIVE: Burnley vs Crystal Palace

When is it?

The match kicks off at 17:30 BST on Monday night.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 17:00 BST. Subscribers can also stream the fixture live on the Sky Go app and Sky Sports website.

What is the team news?

For Burnley, Robbie Brady is a doubt due to a hamstring issue, as is Dale Stephens, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson should recover from a calf injury just in time to be included in the hosts’ squad. Defender Charlie Taylor similarly should overcome an Achilles niggle to make the bench at least. Phil Bardsley returns after finishing his period of self-isolation, having tested positive for coronavirus last month.

Palace, meanwhile, are boosted by numerous returns, including those of defenders James Tomkins, James Ward and Tyrick Mitchell. In midfield, Eberechi Eze is a doubt, and Luka Milivojevic is serving a suspension – and also tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Stephens, McNeil; Barnes, Wood

Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt; Townsend, Riedewald, McArthur, Schlupp; Ayew, Zaha

Odds

Burnley: 7/4

Draw: 21/10

Palace: 7/4

Prediction

Palace have been in encouraging form so far this term and it’s still proving difficult to see where Burnley’s points are going to come from. The hosts will hope that the international break has given them a chance to reset, but Palace seem a safer bet here. Burnley 0-1 Palace.

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League. Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri – Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.

Vriartuck

Related Articles

Brian Ortega vs. “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung
Live Streaming

MMA Streams Reddit Watch Brian Ortega vs Chan Sung Jung Live Streaming Free Online

Vriartuck
UFC Fight Island: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie live stream, how to watch Fight Night 2020. Brian “T-City” Ortega and “The
San Diego State vs San José State
Live Streaming

watch Miami vs NC State Live Stream NCAA football Week 10 Friday Game

Vriartuck
Miami vs. NC State: NCAA college football live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, predictions. The No. 11 ranked Miami
Live Streaming

LSU vs Auburn Live Streaming Reddit FREE watch NCAA Football Game Week 9 Online

Vriartuck
LSU vs Auburn Live Stream Free: The NCAA College Football Game [CBS] from Anywhere, Anytime within a few seconds. The

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.