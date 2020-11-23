Living: What Should You Consider Before Hiring A Wedding Planner

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Hiring a wedding planner is a cost-effective investment because you’ll have someone who can help you organize and plan your wedding. Also, when you have a wedding planner, you’ll be able to save time and money from talking to different suppliers because your wedding planner will accomplish all of these responsibilities on your behalf.

But with the number of wedding planners offering their services today, do you know who to choose? How can you tell if the wedding planner is qualified or experienced for their job?

If you’re looking to hire a wedding planner, there are a number of things to think about before you make your decision, such as the following:

Experience

The first thing that you need to consider is whether or not the wedding planner you hire is good at their job. Ask for examples of their work and get recommendations from people who know them well. As much as possible, don’t work with a wedding planner who can’t provide a list of their previous customers or portfolio as this is usually a telltale sign that the wedding planner doesn’t have sufficient experience in the industry.

Your wedding is one of the most important events in your life, and choosing to work with a wedding planner who doesn’t have experience in the industry can do more harm than good.

Services

The next thing to consider is the services that the wedding planner will provide. It’s important to know what services they’ll offer so you can properly manage your expectations and be able to save yourself from stress in the long run. You don’t want to spend time talking to a wedding planner about your church wedding and find out that they only cater to civil weddings, right?

Ideally, you should choose to work with a wedding planner who can take care of all the elements of your wedding–from finding reliable caterers, creating wedding invitations, to finding the best venue for your wedding. Your wedding planner should also have contact with reliable flower suppliers, such as The Bouqs Co. wedding flowers.

When you hire a wedding planner, you’ll be spending money. So, you might as well choose someone who can provide complete packages for all of your wedding needs.

Style

It’s common for couples to want different things at their weddings. While some want to have a barn-chic wedding, others opt for a more modern themed one. When hiring a wedding planner, make sure to consider what their style is, then assess if it fits with yours. For instance, hiring a wedding planner with years of experience in organizing modern-themed weddings will be useless if you want yours to be rustic.

You can determine the style of the wedding planner you’re eyeing to hire by asking for photos of the weddings they planned in the past. What are they really good at? Are there elements from these previous weddings that you want to use in yours? Although you don’t want to copy someone else’s wedding, it’s always wise to hire a wedding planner who can work with your preferred style.

Cost

When it comes to hiring a wedding planner, the fourth thing that you need to consider is how much will their services cost. Even though hiring a wedding planner will cost money from your pocket, the amount will vary based on the wedding planner’s experience.

When choosing a wedding planner, spend some time to scout for at least three options so you can compare which among these offer services that fit your budget. This is especially important if you’re planning a wedding with a shoestring budget.

Moreover, you should also inquire about the payment terms of the wedding planner. Should you pay them in full weeks before the wedding? Or, are you expected to make a down payment the moment you start working and then the remaining balance after the event? Having answers to these questions will make it easy for you to come up with a budget and ensure that other aspects of the wedding aren’t compromised just because you hired a wedding planner.

Work With A Wedding Planner

Your wedding is an important day of your life. But planning for one can be really stressful as you’ll have to wear different hats at the same time. The responsibility can get more challenging if you have a full-time job or children to look after.

If you want your dream wedding to become a reality, start looking for a wedding planner by following the tips presented in this article. Working with the right wedding planner can become your ticket to have a wedding that’s one for the books!

