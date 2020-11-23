INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Febi Bilstein has been making the parts especially metal parts since long which means Febi had nearly several years of experience before the automobile was invented. It was Febi which developed and patented and produced the spring bolt, going into the world of automotive parts replacement.

Febi is an aftermarket and Original Equipment Supplier manufacturer that is what Tooley imports like to put on the cars. Febi Bilstein car parts are included in the kits because of their value especially the suspension components which is the speciality of febi. Febi costs less than genuine parts but they don’t sacrifice quality. The parts are made in Germany they follow a triple tracking system to monitor standards at each step of production and the parts are OEM quality.

Popular Febi Part Types

Control Arm – They are a part of your vehicle’s suspension linking the car chassis and the wheels together and contributes to the vehicle’s handling, ride quality and stability when you are driving. Control arms have hinged suspension links with a pivot point at one side in the form of a rubber bushing. This gives a predefined range of motion at a fixed distance from the mount point on the chassis. While there is no mileage needed to replace the vehicle’s control arms, the rubber bushings get loose and wear with time so they need proper checking periodically.

Conclusion

Febi has a span of the level of quality from premium aftermarket to original equipment. The quality is higher than the most aftermarket with a price point that shows this.

