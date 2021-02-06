Patrick Mahomes has been in the National Football League for four seasons yet has been a starter for three and has already made his mark.

Overall he has a 38-8 record, thrown for 114 touchdowns to 23 interceptions, while completing 66.1 percent of his passes, and throwing for 13,868 yards. In the playoffs he’s 6-1, thrown 17 touchdowns to only two interceptions, completed 65.5 percent of his passes, and thrown for 2,054 yards.

The Kansas City Chiefs are now on the verge of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. So it’s not surprising that there are some ready to put Mahomes in the greatest of all-time discussion, which is a bit premature at this point. Still if he continues his success he will get there. The question is will he ever surpass Tom Brady?

What is concerning for Mahomes is that he has dealt with injuries including a dislocated knee cap in 2019 and in the playoffs this year against the Cleveland Browns he left with a concussion. So for him his health is key.

Since Brady is now on Super Bowl appearance no.10 does that mean Mahomes needs to equal that number? No he doesn’t. The reason being is Brady no matter how many he wins controversy will always follow him.

During his time with the New England Patriots the organization got disciplined by the NFL for cheating. The result a $50,000 fine for head coach Bill Belichick, franchise was fined $250,000, and a first-round pick got taken away. Brady himself got suspended four games in 2015 for cheating.

For Brady in the first three playoff runs he threw for 1,951 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. Arguably his best playoff run came in 2017 where he threw for 1,132 yards and eight touchdowns. Yet lost the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. His best playoff run when it comes to winning was in 2014 when he threw for 921 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Mahomes run in 2019 resulted in him throwing for 901 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

If he can stay healthy, continue to take the Chiefs to the playoffs, and win several more rings he certainly will surpass Brady. It’s now not a question of if it’s a matter of when.

