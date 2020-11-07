Louisiana-Monroe vs Georgia State: live stream, Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia State: NCAA college football live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, predictions. The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are searching for their first win this season when they take on the Georgia State Panthers Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET in Atlanta.

The Warhawks (0-7) were projected to be better than this. However, they can turn things around on Saturday. Louisiana-Monroe defeated Georgia State 45-31 last season after losing the previous two meetings.

Last week the ULM Warhawks lost 31-13 to the Appalachian State Mountaineers. ULM struggled on both sides of the ball, especially on defense. App State senior quarterback Zac Thomas had 13 completions on 18 attempts for two touchdowns and an interception. He also led both teams in rushing with 109 yards. Along with Thomas, the Warhawks’ defense allowed senior running back Marcus Williams to reach the 100-yard mark. That is not good news heading into Saturday’s game as Georgia State is rushing for 205 yards per game this season.

As for the Warhawks’ offense, both senior running back Josh Johnson and tight end Josh Pederson struggled last week. Johnson only had two carries for 22 rushing yards before exiting the game with a hamstring injury. Pederson led ULM in receiving, but only had two receptions for 22 yards. Both players are integral to the Warhawks’ success. This season, ULM’s offense is only averaging 13.4 points per game this season.

The Panthers (2-3), they are looking to rebound from last week’s 51-0 shutout loss to Coastal Carolina. Nothing went right for Georgia State as Coastal Carolina’s defense held them to only 106 yards of total offense. Meanwhile, the Panthers’ defense gave up 506 yards of total offense, which included a 254-yard, 4 TD performance from Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall.

On a positive note, Panthers junior running back Destin Coates could be in store for a big game this weekend. This season ULM’s run defense is giving up a horrendous 258.3 yards per game. Even though he got held to only 56 rushing yards last week, Coates has rushed for at least 100 yards in three of Georgia State’s last four games.

A Sun Belt battle is on tap Saturday between the Georgia State Panthers and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at noon ET at Center Parc Stadium. Georgia State is 2-3 overall and 1-2 at home, while Louisiana-Monroe is 0-7 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Warhawks are 18-5 against the spread in their last 23 games on artificial turf. The Panthers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games on artificial turf.

The underdog is 4-0 against the spread in the last four meetings in this series. The Panthers are favored by 18.5-points in the latest Georgia State vs. Louisiana-Monroe odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 59. Before you make any Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 31-19 on top-rated picks through nine weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $600 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Georgia State vs. Louisiana-Monroe:

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia State spread: Georgia State -18.5

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia State over-under: 59 points

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia State money line: Georgia State -1000, Louisiana-Monroe +650

What you need to know about Louisiana-Monroe

The winless Warhawks dropped their seventh straight decision last week, falling to Appalachian State 31-13. ULM was able to muster only 222 yards of offense, and turned the ball over three times.

Quarterback Colby Suits has completed 152 of 246 pass attempts for 1,541 yards and eight touchdowns against six interceptions. Josh Johnson leads the Warhawks in rushing, gaining 270 yards on 77 carries and three touchdowns. Louisiana-Monroe scores just 13.4 points per game, and allows 434.6 yards per game to opponents — including 258.3 per game on the ground.

What you need to know about Georgia State

The Panthers absorbed a 51-0 loss against No. 20 Coastal Carolina last week. Georgia State amassed just 106 offensive yards in the loss, and gave up 530 yards to the Chanticleers. Coastal Carolina was a 3.5-point favorite, but cruised to victory.

Quarterback Cornelious Brown IV has passed for 947 yards and nine touchdowns against five interceptions. Running back Destin Coates has rushed for 434 yards on 93 carries and three touchdowns. Georgia State allows 41.4 points to opponents, and the Panthers give up 478.2 yards per game.

How to make Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia State picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning over on the total, and it’s also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations.Louisiana-Monroe vs Georgia State

