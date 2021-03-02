Manthan Dudeja is the Founder and CEO of Tech Crack, A Tech Website, and Tech World Zone. He is currently enrolled with California State University, completing his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science. Manthan Dudeja hails from Karnal, Haryana, and currently resides in California.

Manthan Dudeja is one among the few who hurdled in the beginning in the road to success but eventually achieved his goal. He is now the CEO of his start-up Tech Crack. Manthan dudeja started his journey long back when he had a passion for gadgets and computers and thus he joined California University for his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and Engineering. He has this curiosity of finding how the thing works behind the scenes and this is where he discovered that he has a great passion for Web programs. To date, he has managed to serve web apps, mobile apps, and much more to his clients and is a proud CEO of Tech Crack.

Tech Crack is a tech blog that provides detailed information about various tech aspects. The blog covers all the latest gadgets that are released and if you follow his blogs then you will be surprised with the speedy update about any gadgets that get released in the market. Tech crack also has information about software, programming languages, SEO, tips and tricks, and much more from the world of technology. Manthan not only employed many through his start-ups but has also invested in many other businesses globally. He not only helped them with money but also his expertise. He is running dozens of Tech blogs that are highly successful which include A Tech Website and Tech World zone.

Manthan Dudeja has a great team of developers, content writers, digital marketing experts and he is their favorite. Without discipline, hard work, and dedication it is quite impossible to achieve this much success in such a short span but Manthan Dudeja has outdone himself. He is the inspiration that our next generation will look up to.

