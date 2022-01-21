If you are looking for a new job, are seeking to make a career change, or grow within your current industry, marketing yourself is a skill everyone needs to master. By understanding the basics and noting a few important steps, you will be in a better position to take advantage of opportunities that you actively look for and those that come your way.

Know your niche. Focus on specifics within your industry and what makes you an expert. Think about the successes that you have had and where you see opportunities. Note areas where you have a deeper understanding of trends.





Define your goals. One of the most effective ways to successfully market yourself is to understand what your goals are. It is only then that you can create a plan and achieve what you set out to do. What do you like about your current position and where do you see growth? Create a list with measurable milestones and check off each one and they are accomplished. Soon you will be seeing a pattern of success.

Maintain an updated resume. Even if you are not currently job seeking, it’s a good idea to take a look at your resume and update it every year or when you have something new to add. This way, if the opportunity arises you are able to share your experience quickly and easily. Don’t worry if you feel that your resume is too dated or that you don’t know the current acceptable formats. Professional resume writing services put you in touch with experts that understand how to communicate your experience in a way that will attract the attention of hiring managers and Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS).

Be open to serving others. It can be hard to network and market yourself if situations don’t arise naturally. An effective way to market yourself and be one of the first people someone will call when they need an expert is to be a trusted advisor. For example, work with a local charity that has the support of larger corporate organizations and be involved with high-profile events.

Have a social media presence. There seems to be people that are on social media all day long and others that don’t want to participate at all. It’s important to be on platforms like Twitter, LinkedIn, and certain Facebook groups. This gives you the opportunity to be in touch with contacts of your contacts and expand your network beyond your immediate group. Comment on people’s posts that you would like to meet, sign-up for seminars, and reach out to new contacts that you feel you could help or learn from.

Have a human presence. The irony of needing a social media presence is that you also need a human touch. In-person interactions matter and sometimes synergies arise with people that you meet by accident. Join industry groups, a meet-up, attend trade shows, and schedule meetings with people that you are interested in talking to. Practice how you want to present yourself, what you are doing, and how you would explain the opportunities you are looking for. Some would call it an elevator pitch, but in simple terms it’s about communicating effectively and leaving that person wanting more.

