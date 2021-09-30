The 21st century is different in a lot of ways compared to the earlier time frames. These changes are effective in our lifestyles today and make our lives much easier. One such thing that contributes to a changed lifestyle is branding. Today companies are focusing more on their brand than their actual services. This brand can be portrayed in many ways and one of them is custom coffee mugs. Brand guidelines are taken pretty seriously in today’s world that you must follow. Let’s look at some of the products we can use for your brand –

Diaries and writing material –

Almost all of the conferences offer their small note pad and booklet. This booklet comprises their brand statement and project vision. It is important to get your own brand’s diary and notepad to hand out to your customers. Because even they purchase your brand’s product. After a time, people can forget but keeping a creative diary of your brand can be a nice touch to their shelf. Make sure you design the cover and binding well and try to incorporate your brand’s vision into it.





Laptop bag –

Bags and backpacks are some of the things that be with you most of the time. This is because it carries the essentials required to work like your laptop, books, power bank, and more. Therefore, giving your brand’s backpack is crucial so that employees can carry the work things easily in it and don’t have to spend extra. The quality of the backpack must be is good so that even the employee changes, the bag stays with them for a long time. This can generate an emotional connection with your brand and can be remembered again.

Hoodies and apparel –

One of the things that people cherish a lot even after years is hoodies. The university’s hoodie is kept by almost all of the graduated students. This is done to preserve memories and college life. Having your brand’s hoodie can be important because people after work can wear that and unconsciously promote your brand. Also, a good color combination of the hoodie can tempt people to use the hoodie more often and indirectly more customer approach for your brand. For smaller businesses and companies this cannot be feasible and that’s okay, but once you feel you are big you must take this into account.

Mugs and desk accessories –

Smaller things like mouse pads or table calendars can impact hugely on human minds. Seeing the brand logo on such things can make the employee unconsciously loyal to the company. Also, people love getting free stuff and such small things can make their day. People spend most of their lives in offices working on desks and hence, giving such accessories will make their lives easier. It is important we understand the effects of such things and as big companies even opt for this, it is important. Look around in the market and observe what your competitors are offering and how well designed their merchandise and accessories are.

