Significant developments to media-optimized cloud-based TV platform, MediaFirst, enable Pay-TV operators to deliver future-ready consumer experiences on any device

Next-generation capabilities include enhanced features for management and search & discovery, with the flexibility to run multiple services using cloud-native software at carrier-grade scale

Deeper and simplified integration with leading industry partners provides a best-in-class, end-to-end media platform offering

FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MediaKind, a global change leader in media technology and services, announces significant developments to its cloud-native, end-to-end MediaFirst TV Platform. The new enhancements to MediaFirst enable operators to rapidly define and deploy competitive next-generation services, increasing operational management efficiency, and delivering an array of compelling user experience enhancements to the consumer. The advancements aid and deliver minimized operational costs, additional broadband pull-through revenues, and reduced subscriber churn for streaming Pay-TV services. The platform is flexible enough to adapt to any business model, including traditional managed TV, multi-screen ‘TV Anywhere’, and pure OTT services.

The recent consumer experience updates to MediaFirst include enriched content discovery, encompassing universal search, rich metadata, and advanced personalization. These new features incorporate several new dynamically generated promotional rows, including a premium streaming service integration within the discover feed. This enables operators to unleash the full Pay-TV experience with live, VOD, time-shifted content, restart TV and Cloud DVR plus Multi-DRM, and packaging on the fly. It also allows consumers to watch anywhere and seamlessly bookmark content across any device with Chromecast, Download & Go. At the same time, MediaFirst’s multi-tenant capabilities facilitate shared infrastructure costs and optimized operations.

Raul Aldrey, Chief Product Officer, MediaKind, said: “We are proud to roll out a host of competitive developments to our MediaFirst TV Platform and enable our broad, global customer base to create truly immersive consumer experiences. With the significant upgrades we’ve made recently to our cloud-native platform, our customers will be able to leverage the agility, scalability, and fast-to-market capabilities that MediaFirst offers. This highly advanced solution underlines our ongoing commitment towards enabling best-in-class features that captivate audiences worldwide.”

As part of MediaKind’s widespread adoption and enablement of DevOps practices, MediaFirst features a dedicated focus on robustness for native cloud evolution and improved carrier-grade quality. By virtualizing managed and OTT services, the MediaFirst TV Platform enables service providers to leverage the agile nature of web-services within a converged multi-screen experience, spanning Pay-TV in-home, TV Everywhere, and OTT offerings. The platform is now pre-integrated with Evergent’s CRM and billing platform, creating a more holistic end to end solution that leverages trusted industry partners in the MediaKind ecosystem.

Other new features of MediaFirst include a refreshed developer support program for rapid and easy creation of customer-built clients and consumer experiences. It also includes advanced voice technology, allowing users to navigate the live or VOD programming they want to watch. Users can now access a myriad of content options, searching by actor, genre, title, program, or combinations via remote and smart speakers.

About MediaKind

MediaKind is a global change leader in media technology and services. Its mission is to deliver transformation by building a continuously better media universe alongside its customers and partners. Drawing on a pioneering industry heritage and fueled by innovation, MediaKind embraces and champions new standards, methodologies, and next-generation, immersive live and on-demand media experiences worldwide. Its end-to-end media solutions portfolio includes Emmy award-winning video compression for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution, advertising and content personalization, high-efficiency cloud DVR, and TV and video delivery platforms. For more information, please visit: www.mediakind.com

