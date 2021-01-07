INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















When it comes to international travel, there is no destination as whimsical and attractive as Europe.

While travelers generally attract to prominent European destinations like Paris and London, there are plenty of other unexplored gems that are full of surprises for travelers all around the world. After all, bigger doesn’t always mean better.

These places are perfect for tourists who are not willing to spend a fortune on visiting popular and expensive sightseeing destinations. Especially people who have invested in timeshares can get rid of their contracts if they choose low profile attractions.

Being a passionate traveler, I always found it difficult to get out of my Bluegreen contract. But then I changed the way I travel. Instead of wandering around in the busy streets of Paris and Rome, I chose to explore the hidden destinations that are still preserved.

In this article, we’re going to reveal the 10 unexplored places in Europe that are worth your time and money. Excited? We’re too! Let’s begin.

1.) Caminito del Rey, Spain

El Caminito del Rey is surrounded by beautiful reservoirs and breath-taking mountains and valleys. If you’re looking to indulge in the ultimate hiking and rock climbing experience, then this place has everything you might be looking for as a hiker – adventure, scenery, and more.

This place is over 100-years old and is also referred to as Spain’s most dangerous path. The path is even more than 350-feet high in some locations. Whenever you go to Caminito, don’t forget to pay a visit to the Valley of the Orange, which is surrounded by sky-high mountains and mesmerizing orange trees.

Even though Caminito del Rey is a hiker’s dream place, one shouldn’t go there if they’re afraid of heights and extreme adventure.

2.) Porto Palermo, Albania

Porto Palermo is another magnificent place located in Albania that is nestled among lush green hills and sparkling blue water. While this place keeps a low profile, it has everything a nature-loving tourist might be interested in – hiking, snorkeling, and fishing are just to name a few.

The Albanian village features an ancient 18th-century castle that is popular because of its well-preserved grounds and beautiful view from the top.

3.) The Faroe Islands

“Unbelievable, unexplored, and unspoiled” – yes, you guessed that right. We’re talking about the beautiful and often overlooked Faroe Islands.

The Faroe Islands is a part of the Kingdom of Denmark. It offers plenty of activities for visitors to enjoy, including horse riding, surfing, diving, and other adventure sports.

Music lovers can especially enjoy their stay at Faroe as it hosts live music festivals throughout the year. It is undoubtedly one of the most overlooked and unexplored treasures in Europe.

4.) Sainte-Agnes, France

Home to stone-paved streets, breathtaking scenery, and arched pathways, Sainte Agnes is a paradise for visitors who prefer natural beauty over anything else.

Sainte Agnes boasts the title of “highest coastal village in Europe.” Reaching this place is a challenge on its own. At every turn, you’re welcomed with twists and turns and eye-catching views of Provençal hilltop village.

De l’Espace Culture à Ste. Agnes is another attraction that showcases historical works of archaeology, art, history, and heritage.

Enjoy your favorite food and drinks at one of the terraced restaurants situated along the French Riviera Coastline and Azure Sea.

5.) Coimbra, Portugal

Once a medieval capital city, Coimbra is now known as a beautiful university town featuring plenty of historical attractions and archaeological sightseeing places.

With its cobbled lanes and mesmerizing cathedrals, this place offers different fun-filled activities for the visitors.

Coimbra is located between Lisbon and Porto and is home to some of the oldest universities in Europe.

The place hosts local festivals throughout the year that keeps visitors engaged while they sip their favorite brew or a drink in a nearby cafe or a bar.

6.) Sibiu, Romania

Are you a history buff always on the lookout for medieval places and archeological sites? Look nowhere. Constructed back in the 12th-century, Sibiu, with its stone staircases and rustic architecture, is the tourist’s paradise in Romania.

Brukenthal Palace is one of this city’s hottest tourist attractions. The iconic mansion was built back in the 18th -century and displays one of the oldest museum collections.

Coimbra is divided into two parts. The Lower Town is home to historic attractions and restaurants, while the Upper Town is known for its traditional streets and beautiful houses.

7.) Kosice, Slovakia

You must have heard a lot about Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia. But did you know there is one more place equally beautiful and attractive as the city’s capital?

Kosice is the second-largest city in Slovakia, situated on the eastern side. It is famous for its beautiful gothic architecture and historic buildings, and palaces.

Stroll through the Villa Casa or check into Eastern-Slovakia Museum, Kosice is totally worth the visit.

8.) Bolgheri, Italy

Bolgheri is home to gorgeous green hills, vineyards, and beautiful pathways. Sip a taste of the village’s iconic vintages or roam around for breathtaking views.

Music lovers must not miss the chance to attend the internationally renowned Melody Festival held every year between July and August.

9.) Kutna Hora, Czech Republic

Started as a medieval mining village, Kutna Hora is an often overlooked European destination that boasts classic gothic architecture and eye-catching views.

St. Barbara’s Cathedral is a classic attraction that is known for its panoramic views and historic structures.

Visitors can enjoy the Royal Silver Festival at the beginning of June, where you can indulge in different fun-filled activities.

10.) Whitby, England

If you’re in the North of England, Whitby is the perfect spot to visit. It’s famous for the old fisherman harbor and Whitby Abbey.

Also, People recognize this place for its delicious food. What makes Whitby stand out is its small yet mysterious size and its connection to Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

But Bram Stoker isn’t the only figure that gained popularity because of Whitby. Did you know the world-renowned Captain James Cook also did his apprenticeship in this place?

You’d be surprised to see how much Whitby had to offer when you visit this place. Explore the area, capture your favorite moments, and spend evenings at a beautiful Whitby Beach.

