Miilky Beatz (Alina Bukiya) the Producer Behind the Single “10/10”

Miilky Beatz (Alina Bukiya) is a multi-instrumentalist music producer, songwriter and engineer who was born and raised in the streets of Hod Hasharon in Israel. With a background in hip hop, rapping and breakdancing, Alina offers a versatile and unique sound that has been recognized and acclaimed by audiences across the globe.

One of her latest productions, the single “10/10” by Hozay Suave from Profits Music was performed at the biggest Latino concert of the year at the famous Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles venue that has hosted artists like Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Madonna, U2, Britney Spears amongst others. It also played at local radio station 101.1 fm in Ensenada, Mexico. She was the producer behind “KooKoo Bakalavasi”, single by Asker, that has gotten major attention in her home country, being played at several major Israeli stations as Groove 88 fm and 100 fm.

Alina started her career as a musician at the age of 16. Born with undeniable talent, she soon became a part of one of the first successful Hip Hop groups in her city, called C.L.P. It was with them that Alina started recording, producing, collaborating and performing their first singles “God give me power” and “Babylon”. On April 2008, her dreams finally started becoming true, she was only 17 years of age when she performed for the first time in front of an audience of 50.000 people at the Grand Park Arena in the city of Hod Hasharon.

While she was simultaneously attending high school, she became a part of the first female breakdance group and competed at the finals of the national breakdance championship “Battle of the year” in Israel. Alina has always been an empowering woman in her community. Being one of the first female producers in her country, she grew from being a dreamer in Israel to becoming one of the Top and most respected female producers in Los Angeles.

But Hip Hop and music were not Alina’s sole passion. She had a bigger purpose in life and that was to one day bring people together through music. Ever since, she’s been teaching and learning from fellow producers, collaborating with artists she believes in and adding her so unique musical touch onto every project she takes on board.

Follow her on Instagram @miilkybeatz

