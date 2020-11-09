INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Miss USA 2020 Live On Reddit Stream Free Watch Official Miss USA TV Channel Online Miss USA 2020 live will be the 69th Miss USA pageant. Due to the ongoing COVID- 19 pandemic, it was originally slated for spring 2020, but now will be held on The winner of tonight’s Miss USA 2020 pageant will be announced live from Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. Watch all of the action when it officially kicks off this evening, Nov. 9, at 8/7c. Miss USA previewed their new location with a tour posted to the official Miss USA YouTube channel, showing Cheslie Kryst and Kaleigh Harris checking out Graceland.

WHAT CHANNEL IS MISS USA 2020 ON?

While Miss USA has aired on NBC and Fox in the past, this year’s Miss USA pageant will be broadcast on FYI, a network that is owned by A&E and features lifestyle, cooking, and reality programming.

HOW TO WATCH MISS USA 2020:

If you won’t be tuning into FYI with traditional cable, you’ve got some other options to watch Miss USA. You can stream FYI Network, too, which is currently available on both fuboTV and Philo, plus Sling TV, which offers the network for an extra $5 per month as part of a lifestyle package.

2020′s ‘Miss USA’ Competition will announce its winner live from Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee (which you can check out in the teaser above) tonight, Monday, November 9, at 8 p.m. ET on FYI. You can also watch the finale of the pageant on FuboTV (7-day free trial) or on Philo.

On Saturday, the winner of Miss Teen USA 2020 was announced as Ki’ilani Arruda of Kauai, Hawaii. She’s the second Hawaiian to win the Miss Teen competition.

Tonight, the winner of Miss USA will be announced. The preliminary competition that took place on Friday saw the women wear formal wear supplied by Sherri Hill and two-piece swimsuits provided by SwimOutlet.

Competing for the crown are 51 women, one from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. According to Insider, there is diversity among the contestants this year. One is a background vocalist for Mariah Carey, one is a research assistant for the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, and one was an intern for Barack Obama.

The pool of women will be whittled down to the final 16 women by a panel of judges; and Cheslie Kryst, of North Carolina, the reigning Miss USA, will crown her successor at the event.

What channel is FYI on?

You can find which channel it is on by using the channel finders here: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

Where can I watch 2020′s ‘Miss USA’ if I don’t have cable?

You can watch it on FuboTV (7-day free trial). You can also watch the show on Philo, the streaming service that offers you access to over 60 of your favorite channels.

ATHENS, OH – When the pandemic struck in March, TNT Basketball Sideline Reporter Allie LaForce’s very busy life covering college and professional basketball came to a grinding halt. But the former WOUB student recently went back to work inside the NBA bubble and found a new opportunity that the slowing of the professional sports schedule made possible. She will be the host of the 2020 Miss USA competition.

“I am so honored to be the host for the 2020 Miss USA competition,” said LaForce. “When I won Miss Teen USA in 2005, I remember telling myself that I was going to work hard enough to host one day. This is a dream come true.”

LaForce says her connection to another former WOUB student and Ohio University alumna, Paula Shugart, helped make this happen. Shugart is the president of the Miss Universe organization.

“Paula and I were catching up one day and we both realized that my schedule would now be open during the Miss USA competition,” said LaForce. “She said, ‘Do you want to host?’ and I jumped at the chance.”

Shugart graduated from Ohio University in 1981. She worked at WOUB in the newsroom, learning how to be an on-air anchor and in the production department, learning to be a director behind the scenes. Because of what WOUB did for her, Shugart knew LaForce would be successful in her sports broadcasting career and that she was a perfect fit to host the Miss USA pageant.

“This has actually been a dream for both of us,” said Shugart. “Allie is incredibly talented, and she speaks to everything that this brand is about. Allie is confident and knows what it’s like to be on that stage competing. Professionally, she’s also carved out a niche in a male-dominated world and held her own. She’s everything the Miss USA brand is about.”

LaForce graduated from Ohio University in 2011 with a degree in broadcast journalism. She worked as a student sports reporter and anchor at WOUB while playing on the Ohio University women’s basketball team. LaForce says all her accomplishments while she was a student at Ohio University were dreams come true and made possible by the support of the Miss USA organization.

“Pageants receive a lot of criticism. Having minored in women’s studies, while also writing an undergraduate thesis on the objectification of women in sports, I understand how it can seem surface level. However, the Miss USA organization never put me in a box. They gave me the wings I needed to fly,” said LaForce. “I told them I wanted to be a journalist even though my title came with free-acting school. They put me in touch with the Ohio University journalism team.”

Both LaForce and Shugart say their time at Ohio University and WOUB gave them the skills they needed to reach their professional goals.

“My career and the path I took, the roots are all at WOUB,” said Shugart. “I had the good fortune of working at WOUB for two summers. The hands-on experience I got; you can’t replicate that anywhere. When I moved out to Los Angeles after graduation, I was leaps and bounds ahead of people in LA because I had the experience from WOUB.”

“At WOUB, you have a job from the very second you walk in the door,” said LaForce. “Whether it is working on the radio at 5 a.m., producing a program or anchoring a show. You can do anything and everything. I got the ability to hone my skills, try different things and learn about leadership and responsibility. WOUB gives the students the trust and ability to do great work and grow in their craft.”

