Social Media: How You Can Get Real Followers On Instagram!

No doubt, Instagram has become one of the most popular social media platforms on the market. This gives a great opportunity for brands and marketers to interact with many users.

Unfortunately, it can be hard to create your Instagram presence and grow followers quickly. It’s a process that needs time, but with a little help from Instagram bots, you can now see the results quite quickly. This post discusses how you can get real followers on Instagram.

Write an excellent bio

The first thing any visitor sees when they get to your profile is your Instagram bio. Hence, make sure that you give a good first impression on your visitors. You should write a compelling Instagram bio aimed at encouraging people to follow you.

Besides writing the basics, such as website link and contact details, you also need to narrate your brand’s engaging story. This will give people good reasons to interact with your brand and even follow you.

Create an excellent Instagram brand personality

Your Instagram feed is another important element that you need to consider. Many people will also check your Instagram feed after checking your bio. So you need to give a good impression to make sure that they like your brand.

That said, you should maintain consistency in types of posts, colors, tone of voice, and many more because these can determine the personality of your brand. Ideally, visitors to your page should relate the posts to your brand.

Use relevant hashtags

It has been proven that the use of hashtags can help you reach more people and get more Instagram followers. However, you need to find out which hashtags are popular in your niche and which ones are relevant for your content and brand. Then you can utilize a mix of the available hashtags for the Instagram content to reach users who follow these hashtags.

Aside from this, you should mix up a bit by ensuring that you use some of the popular industry-level hashtags and the niche ones to enable you to stand out from the competitors. Thankfully, Instagram allows you to use 30 hashtags per post and you can use this feature for your benefit.

Use Instagram bots

An Instagram bot can automate your Instagram account’s interactions, such as likes and comments. In this way, you can appear on several people’s feeds, meaning your username can be seen many times. This increases the number of your followers and profile visits. This website offers some of the best Instagram bots on the market.

Remember that an Instagram with good content and the right automation targets can create interactions that can grow the number of your followers. So if the Instagram bots are done correctly, it’s likely that they can increase your real followers and influence.

To grow the number of real followers, you need to start conversations and also participate in them. If there is a post made by someone in your niche that other users are talking about, it makes sense for you to join in and comment.

This is where Instagram bots come in as they can do the commenting on your behalf. If people are impressed with your comments, they may decide to look at your profile and follow you.

