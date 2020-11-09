Patriots vs Jets Live Reddit free: New York Jets vs New England Patriots Live Stream NFL Week 9 “Monday Night Football” online

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















NFL Monday night Football Streams Reddit: Week 9 live updates, schedule and viewing info. The New England Patriots (2-5) will hit the road for a primetime matchup against the New York Jets (0-8) in Week 9. New England’s coming off a tough 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills that would’ve looked different if Cam Newton didn’t fumble in the redzone with time winding down. The Patriots were without Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry, leaving Jakobi Meyers as the team’s primary pass-catcher.

The Jets are the only team in the NFL without a win and things don’t appear to be looking up in New York. General manager Joe Douglas believes head coach Adam Gase is part of the ‘solution’ and that Sam Darnold is the quarterback for the future of the team. For Bill Belichick, that’s the most optimistic thing he could hear from the AFC East.

Patriots vs Jets time, tv channel

The Patriots vs Jets live stream begins at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT on Monday, Nov. 9 on ESPN, WBZ-TV Channel 4.

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Broadcasters:

Steve Levy (play-by-play)

Brian Griese (sideline)

Louis Riddick (sideline)

Radio:

Westwood One

98.5 The Sports Hub

Weather:

67 degrees

Patriots Vs. Jets Live: Updates, Analysis, Highlights From Week 9 Matchup

The Patriots officially downgraded rookie tight end Dalton Keene to “out” for tonight’s game. That means they’ll be down to one available tight end (Ryan Izzo) for the second consecutive week.

We’ll see if New England rolls with just Izzo (who’s listed as questionable with a hamstring injury) at the position or elevates Rashod Berry from the practice squad for additional depth. Either way, last week’s uptick in 20 personnel (two running backs, no tight ends) likely will continue tonight.

9 a.m. ET: The 2-5 New England Patriots are trying to snap a four-game losing streak. The 0-8 New York Jets are looking for their first win of the 2020 NFL season.

The longtime AFC East rivals will square off tonight at MetLife Stadium.

The Patriots enter this game shorthanded on both sides of the ball, having ruled out three defensive starters (cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley) and starting wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

Reserve running back J.J. Taylor also will not play tonight, nor will wideout Julian Edelman, who remains on injured reserve.

The following 14 Patriots players are listed as questionable:

OLB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

S Cody Davis (calf)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

K Nick Folk (back)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

TE Dalton Keene (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

OLB John Simon (elbow)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)

OT Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

Of those players, only Keene did not travel with the team to East Rutherford, N.J., though the Patriots left open the possibility of him joining them before kickoff.

Losing Guy and Bentley weakens a front seven that has struggled mightily against the run of late, though the latter has not performed up to expectations this season. Expect a much larger role for second-round draft pick Josh Uche, who could start in Bentley’s place. Carl Davis, who’s yet to appear in a game for the Patriots, will be a player to watch in Guy’s absence.

The Jets, who are expected to start veteran backup quarterback Joe Flacco in place of the injured Sam Darnold, have been the NFL’s worst passing team and worst overall offense in 2020 but do feature a moderately competent ground game led by the ageless Frank Gore.

Offensively, the Patriots will look to build on the promising second-half performance they staged last Sunday in Buffalo. They remain light on proven depth at receiver and tight end, especially with Izzo and Keene both banged up.

This could be another busy night for running back Damien Harris, who’s surpassed 100 rushing yards in two of his four appearances this season. It remains to be seen whether Sony Michel, New England’s lead back to start the year, will be activated off IR this afternoon.

Wynn’s status also will be worth monitoring. The Patriots’ starting left tackle sat out practice Friday before returning in a limited capacity for the team’s final session of the week. He’s one of three O-line starters listed as questionable, along with guards Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason.

The Patriots have yet to announce any practice squad elevations, but receiver Kristian Wilkerson traveled with the team, a source told NESN’s Doug Kyed. New England also has multiple D-tackles (Bill Murray, Ryan Glasgow) and linebackers (Terez Hall, Michael Pinckney) who could be called up to fill out those position groups. Edge rusher/tight end Rashod Berry is another candidate if Izzo and Keene both are hobbled, and Caleb Benenoch or Jordan Steckler could provide O-line depth if needed.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Follow along throughout the day for full pre- and in-game coverage.

Monday Night Football odds, line: Patriots vs. Jets picks, predictions from NFL expert on 15-6 roll

Stephen Oh has his finger on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The New York Jets will try to earn their first win of the season when they host the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. The Jets (0-8) already have matched the record for the worst start in franchise history. The 1996 team also started 0-8 and finished 1-15, and this season’s Jets have been outscored by a league-worst 144 points. On Monday Night Football, New York will face a Patriots team that is 2-5 for the first time since the 2000 season, coach Bill Belichick’s first year in Foxboro.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

