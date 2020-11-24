Morse Micro Announces an Additional $13 Million Funding Round to Accelerate Wi-Fi HaLow

Latest investment takes total Series A funding to US $30 million to further develop its Wi-Fi HaLow technology and ramp customer designs

SYDNEY & IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#80211ah—Morse Micro, the Australian start-up reinventing Wi-Fi for the Internet of Things (IoT), has secured $13 million (AU $18) in additional funding. New and existing investors, including Blackbird Ventures, Main Sequence Ventures, Clean Energy Innovation Fund, Skip Capital, and Ray Stata participated in the funding, taking the total Series A funding round to $30 million (AU $42). This additional investment enables Morse Micro to expand its product and technology development teams, both in Sydney and internationally. It will also allow the company to expand into emerging applications and continue developing its innovative wireless solutions.

Morse Micro is an Australian semiconductor company and creator of the Wi-Fi HaLow chip; an ultra-low-power, long-range and secure Wi-Fi chip specifically designed for IoT environments. Its team includes original inventors of Wi-Fi and designers of the world’s first Wi-Fi chipset now used in billions of devices. Working closely with customers, Morse Micro is solving today’s IoT connectivity challenges by unlocking the true benefits of Wi-Fi HaLow.





“Australia is the home of original Wi-Fi inventors. Our goal now is to revolutionize the Internet of Things, similar to the way Wi-Fi revolutionized computers and laptops,” said Michael De Nil, co-founder and chief executive officer at Morse Micro. “Now’s the time to redesign connectivity; imagine a world without power cords, spotty connectivity, or empty batteries. We’re at an exciting inflection point for Wi-Fi HaLow, we’re both ramping up and expanding our teams in order to be a major force in the industry. This investment is great validation of our technology and our team from our investors during so much uncertainty around the world.”

“My journey with Morse Micro started on a trip to Silicon Valley together, raising money for Morse when it was still just an idea,” said Nick Crocker, partner at Blackbird Ventures. “I’ve always loved Michael and Andy’s humility and quiet brilliance. It makes me so proud to know that one of the world’s best engineering teams is being assembled here in Sydney, and we at Blackbird are proud to continue supporting the Morse team as they start to put their chips into millions of devices around the world.”

“Today’s Internet of Things deployments face a myriad of connectivity challenges,” said Ray Stata, American entrepreneur, engineer, and investor. “We are seeing a continued interest in overcoming existing solutions shortcomings, and ultra-long-range, ultra-low power, and massive capacity Wi-Fi HaLow represents a major opportunity for Morse Micro. By investing in Morse Micro, we are enabling the leaders and innovators of Wi-Fi HaLow. The stellar management team’s vision and accomplishments have had a major impact on the Wi-Fi industry, and we expect much more from them in the future as they unleash the full potential of Wi-Fi HaLow.”

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a fast-growing wireless integrated circuit solutions company that is reinventing Wi-Fi for the Internet of Things (IoT). The company was founded by Wi-Fi pioneers and innovators, Michael De Nil and Andrew Terry, joined by the original Wi-Fi inventor Prof. Neil Weste and wireless industry veterans, whose teams designed Wi-Fi chips into billions of smartphones. Headquartered in Australia with offices in China and the U.S., Morse Micro’s strong and diverse system team, portfolio of IP and patents, enables Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity across the complete IoT ecosystem, from surveillance systems and access control to industrial automation and mobile devices, allowing connected devices to reach farther. www.morsemicro.com

