Phone sex means having conversations on the phone that are sexually explicit in nature. These are meant to stimulate you so you can get pleasure out of it. The goal is to pleasure yourself without having a physical partner nearby. The conversation is between two or more consenting adults to provoke sexual arousal. It takes imagination on all the individuals’ part to get there and have fun. It is considered a good way to relax yourself and here are the reasons why.

Phone sex allows one to stimulate themselves through an external stimulant. The stimulant is sexual conversation and imagination.

Stimulation and arousal can lead to orgasms which are so very needed when one is under stress.

Orgasms can help participants in feeling relaxed and calm even after a stressful day.

Sex is good for mental health and phone sex can be as good if done right.

If you are new to phone sex, then here are some tips on how to get on with it.





Consent

The first thing to set right is the fact that there is consent in the act. You may be doing it with your date, partner or using a service by paying. If two people are engaging in this, then both must have consented to it. Consent applies to all kinds of sexual activities and no one should be forced into it.

Build suspense

When you are using phone sex, you need to understand that it is similar to normal sex. You will need to build suspense to get the oomph factor. Even more so because you can’t physically see your partner face to face, it is so very important. Set the stage for this especially if you are engaging with your partner. Tease them, send a naughty message. If you are paying for phone sex then you will slowly need to build heat with the conversations. You cannot jump into explicit talk and expect an orgasm as quickly.

Take inspiration

Give yourself some inspiration before you are engaging in this act. This is to make sure that you get what you need in the end. Read an erotic novel or watch some erotic movies to get yourself into the right mood. This way when you are engaging in this sexual act, you will be ready for a great finish. These things will help you describe your pleasure or some scene in graphic detail, hence adding to the success of the call.

Remove distractions

In order to get desired results, you must remove all distractions from your surroundings. It is important to focus on the conversation so you can drive it. This will help your imagination as well. The laptop near you, running television, open doors, annoying alarms – keep all of this away. Focus on the talk and the voice and soon you will see the pleasure that you get from it is worth it all.

Ease and up

Ease into having phone sex and don’t feel pressured to rush into sex talk. Make small talk and then get naughty. The same may or may not apply to paid service but one thing is for sure. You cannot jump into naughty talk and expect immediate satisfaction, so, take your time. Professional operators such as Telsex know this and will help you if it is your first time.

Be comfortable

Be relaxed and comfortable with what you are doing. Remove any awkward feelings from within and understand that this is completely normal. Sit comfortably or lie on the bed comfortably. You mustn’t be standing or walking because the conversation may last a while. You will also need to be quite verbose and can add toys to the mix to get the pleasure you desire. By doing this you can relax yourself and feel good about it too.

