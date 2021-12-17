Looking to kick start a career that will provide you with an opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives while earning good money? If yes, a career in adult health and social care is the way to go. Adult social care is all about supporting people and helping them live their lives better. From front-line staff to managerial positions, there are different job roles in this sector. Besides, there are other roles, like maintenance, chefs, or administration roles too.

If your dream job relates to working with adult people who need help or support and want to begin your career in this sector, our guide can help you. Whether you want to advance in your current role or you are just starting out, here is everything you need to know.





Why Should You Become An Adult Social Care Professional?



A career in health and social care falls under a range of job roles. It could be care at home, supporting adults to survive in the community, or helping the needy in a residential setting. Based on these job roles, you can find out what you expected to be or what tasks you will be performing.

Below are some of the reasons why should you make a career in adult social care-

If you have the right qualities or values, there is a job for everyone. You can work in management, ancillary, administration, or direct care roles.

You will make a difference in others’ lives. You get to work with different people. For example, you might get a chance to work with someone who has dementia, autism, or a learning disability. When you work with them, you have the potential to make a positive difference in their lives.

You can always develop or progress your career. For example, suppose you are currently working as an adult care manager. You can boost your career with a short course management CPD that is aimed at registered managers in adult care. This course helps you develop skills for care CPD so that your services continue to provide consistent quality care.

The sector is growing continuously. According to BLS , employment in healthcare occupations is projected to grow by 16% by 2030. Thus, there is an increasing demand for quality care workers.

What Job Roles Can You Choose In Adult Social Care?



As an adult social care worker, you support people of all ages. Whether you work hands on as an adult care worker, therapist, or a technician, you will be contributing to improve people’s lives. Some of the top job roles in adult care are-

Personal assistant

Shared lives carer

Home care assistant

Support workers, and more!

What Does An Adult Social Carer Do?



Well, no two days in adult social care are the same. From taking a day trip, helping people live with their disability, going shopping, to listening to their stories, you could be doing anything. Since social care is needed 24×7, you can choose a working pattern that suits you.

However, in order to work in this sector, one needs to be passionate about making a difference in someone’s life. You should be able to show compassion for people. You need to be patient enough to listen to people and enjoy working with them.

How To Get Into This Career?



If you plan to choose this career, there are two ways to do so. One, you can look for an apprenticeship in the sector that will help you gain a qualification and first-hand experience. It will also provide you with the skills and knowledge required to be a confident worker. Later, you can progress to a higher apprenticeship.

Second, you can register for a care-related degree. This degree enables you to work in areas like social work, occupational therapy, or as a senior support worker. You can get into an entry-level role with just a few qualifications.

This is everything you need to know about a career in adult care. Hopefully, now you have enough knowledge about what it takes to become an adult social care professional.

