Ms. X : Factors that lead to extra marital affair

There is a popular word pointing out that couples are made in heaven, but marriages are done on earth. But this marriage might not be the ultimate of happiness, when some third person steps into the relationship, making it more complicated. There might come a time when your relationship requires a counsellor, but before that, you can sit and analyse some points that often lead a partner to the path of infidelity and extra marital affair.

Lack of transparency in an existing relationship: You and your spouse might be too busy in lives, thereby finding a little time for each other which further leads to complications in a relationship. Whatever the busy schedule you might be having, it’s evident that you can talk to your spouse and family at least twice a day. If you can’t call, at least a text will serve the purpose. All these are meant for the use that you value the person you are caring for and that he/she means a lot to you. Share your day, your experience with your spouse, who is your best friend. Ask for a solution to your problem and take advice; that’s why you require a spouse and cannot exist in isolation.

Lack of quality time for the spouse: You might be occupied with several things in your life, which are prime importance. Apart from your job or business, you might be engaged in several activities like sports, gym, social work, or many more. You might be busy with your kids and going to your parental duty, but your spouse is the most important. Without your spouse on your side, your life could be meaningless. Find time to take your spouse to a restaurant, a movie, or a dinner date. These little acts could enhance your bonding and prevent you from looking comfort in some other relations.

Lack of trust and respect could be the reason: Being suspicious over your partner could be another reason for getting involved in an extramarital relationship. When the wife sees a lot of females calling or texting her husband, and gets suspicious without any logic, that could be disastrous. A woman might be in touch with several persons on account of her profession. However, suspicion might lead to mistrust, and the suffering spouse could look for comfort in others’ arms without a moment of thinking back with logic. A woman demands and deserves more respect from her man in a relationship.

When it’s a marriage of convenience, the union of convenience could occur for several reasons when the partners feel an association could make their lives worthwhile. When a migrant steps in a foreign country, struggling for citizenship, the most common thing is that they marry for convenience. But, in actuality, this is a game of cheating on the spouses. Cases are sporadic when the partners find love and stay in a faithful marriage. In most cases, the partners drift apart and get involved in an extramarital relationship. Such practices are now banned and taken care of by the respective departments. Marriage could not be for the sole purpose of the materialistic requirement.

When either of the spouses is dissatisfied in conjugal terms: The last and final reason for splitting and getting involved in the extramarital affair is a dissatisfied marital term. Well, physical relation is aimed at satisfying each other and taking their family forward, but sometimes there are lagging to it. The solution could be to consult and sexologist and abide by the suggestion of a fruitful conjugal relation.

No single human on earth could stand to be cheated by the partner. If you peep into the history of royals, where the queens were punished for looking for comfort outside the spouse’s arms, you might find this a tragedy. In the modern world, nobody is tormented in public, but it bears emotional torment a lot. With a bit of logical thinking, you can overcome these situations and lead to a successful marital relationship.

