Great golf accessories take your game—and your look—to the next level. They also make preparing, playing, and finishing your rounds a lot easier and more enjoyable. Here are some must-have golf accessories you won’t want to live without:

Gloves

You know your golf swing is all about the grip. Golf gloves keep that grip tight and firm so you can maintain control throughout the whole swing. Bender Gloves will make sure they look good, too.





Club Heads

Golfers know that out of the three main components of their favorite golf clubs, the head is most important. After all, the club head is what makes contact with the ball. Choose your club heads wisely to get that ball high and far when needed.

The six types of golf club heads include driver, fairway wood, hybrid, iron, putter, and wedge.

Rain Gear

Players can get wet, especially in rainy climates during the spring and summer seasons. The gear you’ve packed in your golf bag “just in case” is often the difference between fun and misery when downpours begin. You want rain pants that keep your lower half dry and are easy to put on and take off. Rain jackets for the top half include hoods to keep your head from getting soaked.

Try them on before you buy. Practice swinging and moving to ensure comfort and flexibility.

Hats

You’ll play better and enjoy your time on the course more with golf hats that protect your eyes from the glare of the sun. Adjustable or fitted, keep sweat and harmful UV rays off your face—and look good, too!

Tees

Experienced golfers want good tees, either plastic or wood, that are a good match for their clubs and drives. Plastic tees cost a bit more, but they’re lighter and easier to use with metal clubs. If you’re hitting with an iron, finding the right length and material for wood tees helps get your drive to its intended destination. Wood tees may be the best choice for par three holes.

Rangefinder

Players want to see shot distances so they can select the correct golf club. The specialized lens on a rangefinder helps you do this. You’ll see the distance and other important factors for each shot, such as greens conditions, bunkers, and water.

Rangefinder accuracy is usually within a yard and will help you align shots to a specific area. Eliminate the guesswork, and you’ll save time and aggravation.

Divot Tools

The last thing you want to do is damage your favorite course, so you’ll want to repair your divots on the green. A high-quality divot tool helps maintain good course conditions.

Lightweight and small enough to keep in your pocket, divot repair tools have two long prongs you insert into the turf to pop up depressed divots. For convenience when marking your ball on the green, you can get a divot tool with a ball marker attached.

Towels

For your clubs and balls to do their job, they have to stay clean and dry. High-quality microfiber golf towels absorb water, stay lightweight, and attach easily to your golf bag. Bender Gloves’ Just Play towels help keep your equipment performing well.

You'll stand out on the course with practical, good-looking golf equipment. Check out Bender Gloves' must-have golf accessories and improve your golf game today.

