When you’re buying a new product, you want to make sure that what you’re purchasing is trustworthy. After all, you don’t want to invest in something that won’t work.

As you look up information about humidifiers, a portion of it will be very helpful. Unfortunately, there is also unhelpful information out there that can put you off the product. Therefore, it is important to know what is the correct information, and what is incorrect information. So, let’s put the story straight.

It’s bad for my baby!

Of course, it’s normal to be concerned about the well-being of your baby; and you won’t want to do anything to put your baby in harm’s way. Following suspicion that humidifiers are bad for your health, it has made parents worry that it will make their babies ill.

However, this is purely a myth. In fact, a humidifier could benefit your baby. Despite speculation, a humidifier keeps the air in your home fresh and germ free. As well as this, it makes the room warm. As a result your baby will be able to breathe easily during the night and stay at a good body temperature without you having to use the heating all the time.

As long as you opt for a cool-mist humidifier, rather than a steam humidifier, there will also be no risk of burns.

It will make me sick!

Many believe that humidifiers give you cold and flu symptoms, and can even worsen a cough. Really, it is the complete opposite. Humidifiers are very helpful when you are sick, as they provide moisture to the air which can ease coughs and help clear airways. Therefore, they provide everlasting comfort even when you’re under the weather.

A humidifier could actually be the reason that you don’t get sick. Whilst it won’t kill germs, it will limit a germ’s mobility. Since a humidifier adds extra moisture to the air, it works to reduce the spread by making airborne germs too heavy to float. Therefore they fall to the ground, making it harder to be picked-up through breathing.

A humidifier gives out dirty air…

There have been many arguments about the quality of air a humidifier produces, with many people believing that they make the air dirty. However there has been no scientific studies to back-up this claim.

Humidifiers use filters to make sure the air they produce is moist, clean, and comparable to fresh outdoor air. The moisture in your home can even improve your skin’s hydration, reduce snoring and help you sleep better.

Humid climates don’t need humidifiers…

Even though the climate you live in is humid, it doesn’t necessarily mean that your home is. It’s common that people living in warm climates will use air conditioners frequently indoors. Consistent use of air conditioners will dry out the air, especially overnight. In this case a humidifier is a blessing, as a comfortable level of humidity indoors is around 40%.

Even without using the air conditioning, the humidity level in your house will not match the humidity level outside.

It’s too much clean-up!

Another common concern is how much maintenance a humidifier requires. Yes, your humidifier will need to be cleaned regularly. However it won’t be required every day, as some believe. If you clean your humidifier every 3 days or so, it will still provide fresh, clean air.

A humidifier will not increase, nor decrease the amount of dusting you need to do around your home. White dust is often related to faulty humidifiers, however with the use of the correct filter this is an easy fix. White dust is actually caused by hard water; a calcification filter will remove impurities in the humidifiers water.

Conclusion

Humidifiers have been given a bad reputation by various myths, however, it is time to debunk them. With proper research into the product and correctly following the instruction manuals, a humidifier will make a great, healthy addition to your home.

