That feeling when you get your nails done can be truly unmatched. You get your new set and suddenly you’re this unstoppable baddie who looks good swiping your card, typing an email to your boss, and even driving your car takes on a new level of celebrity.

But getting your nails done takes a lot of time and money, driving to the nail salon, spending upwards of an hour in a chair, and then the pricey bill at the end. In light of recent health concerns, you may be skipping this time altogether. But there are ways to stay home and still get that fresh new nails feeling. Here are the best press on nails to try out this year.

What Makes Them The Best?

When we’re trying to get to the bottom of just which press on nails are the very best, there are a few considerations to take into account before awarding the winner. Here are a couple of them.

Quality

You don’t have to sacrifice quality to get a great looking set of nails from home. Even without one of those fancy at-home gel kits, you can get that salon-quality look for a fraction of the price, and ones that take no time at all, too. In order to determining the best press on nails, the most important thing to think about is how high quality these nails are.

Do they look good, with the nail itself evenly colored in polish? Do the details (pattern, accent colors, print, etc) look clean, uniform and professional? Are the jewels on them high quality and securely attached? And does the nail itself hold up well without chipping or breaking?

Remember also, adhesive on the press on nails can make or break them, in terms of quality.

Price

The second most important aspect of your press on nails is their price point. One of the claims to fame of press on nails is that they boast a salon-quality nail for a fraction of the price. If you’re spending an arm and a leg for your press on nails, they aren’t really as much of a bargain as you should be looking for. A good price range is ideally $10-$20.

Ease of Use

Something that sets press on nails apart from full at-home manicure kits is that they’re supposed to be super user-friendly. The press on nails you’re looking to buy should be just that: press on. Believe it or not, there are some press on nail kits that aren’t as easy to apply as they look, which can make them a hassle for people short on time or with a lessened range of motion in their hands and fingers.

Variety

Variety really is the spice of life. Once you find this dream press on nails company, you’re going to want to go through them for all of your future purchases, and many of us like to change our nails with the seasons or for special occasions. These customer needs can make a lack of variety a total bummer. That’s why the very best press on nails will offer a variety of shapes, lengths, designs and colors to suit every nail mood that you’re in.

So Which One Is It?

Based on the criteria above, and with the added bonus of shopping from your couch (so you don’t even have to leave the house for a manicure), the winner is Clutch Nails. Check out the link above to see which nails you want to try out first, second, and third, At this price point, you can afford as many sets as your heart desires.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

