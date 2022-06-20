Sometimes, visiting a doctor can be expensive and nerve racking. However, certain ailments require you to visit a doctor no matter what. Kidney stones are an ailment that several people struggle with. If someone is suffering from Kidney stones, they should consult a doctor to get that checked. However, the treatment procedure can be costly and inconvenient. Alternatively, you can consider holistic treatment for kidney stones.

These treatments are cost-effective and very efficient. Moreover, these treatment procedures are easy to follow and you can experience relief very quickly. With traditional medicine doctors may want you to follow a regular surgery to remove the stones. Whereas, if you consider holistic treatment for kidney stones, you can avoid surgery altogether.





Some Natural Ways You Can Treat Kidney Stones

Doctors prescribe several medicines when it comes to treating kidney stones. Most of the times the doctor suggests a surgery when it cannot be just treated with medicine. Not everyone likes to go under the knife; and they have the amazing option of holistic treatment available for them.

Here are some of the Holistic treatment for kidney stones methods you can follow to acquire the benefits of this treatment.

Hydrating yourself

Drinking enough water is often suggested for preventing kidney stones. The stone-forming chemicals in urine dilute and increase in volume by fluids, making them less prone to crystallise. However, not all fluids have the same impact.

You should have a high-water consumption, as it decreases the risk of kidney stone development. Coffee, tea, beer, wine, and orange juice also decreases the risk of heart disease.

Consuming a lot of soda, on the other hand, may lead to the production of kidney stones. Both sugar-sweetened and artificially sweetened beverages fall under this category. Fructose, which is included in sugar-sweetened soft drinks, is known to enhance calcium, oxalate, and uric acid excretion. These are crucial elements in kidney stone formation. Hence, one of the key features of holistic treatment for kidney stones is to drink lots of water.

Increasing the intake of Citric Acid

Ingesting citric acid is also a key component of holistic treatment for kidney stones. Citric acid is a kind of organic acid that may be found in a variety of fruits and vegetables, especially citrus fruits. This plant component is particularly abundant in lemons and limes. In two methods, citric acid can help avoid calcium oxalate kidney stones:

Preventing the development of stones

It can bind to calcium in the urine, minimising the likelihood of fresh stone development.

Preventing the growth of a stone

t attaches to calcium oxalate crystals already present, preventing them from becoming bigger. It may be able to assist you in passing these crystals before they become bigger stones.

Eating extra citrus fruits, such as grapefruit, oranges, lemons, or limes, is a simple method to get more citric acid. You may also flavour your water with lime or lemon juice.

Limiting high oxalate foods

Many plant foods, including leafy greens, fruits, vegetables, and chocolate, contain oxalate, an antinutrient. It’s also produced in large quantities by your body. A high oxalate consumption can lead to an increase in oxalate excretion in the urine, which can be troublesome for persons who are prone to calcium oxalate crystal formation.

Oxalate can bind calcium and other minerals, resulting in the creation of crystals that can lead to the development of stones. Foods high in oxalate, on the other hand, are often quite healthful, therefore a strict low-oxalate diet is no longer suggested for all stone-forming people. So, following the Ingesting citric acid is also a key component of holistic treatment for kidney stones you should avoid high intake of oxalates.

These are the basics of the holistic treatment. However, always consult your doctor first before doing anything.

