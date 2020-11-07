NCAA Football: South Florida vs Memphis Live Stream FREE Reddit NCAAF Week 10 College Football

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















South Florida vs. Memphis: NCAA college football live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, predictions. The Memphis Tigers are looking to bounce back from last week’s ugly loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats when they play the South Florida Bulls on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET in Memphis, TN.

Live Stream: South Florida vs Memphis Online here

The Tigers (3-2) were humiliated by the Bearcats 49-10, who are proving to be one of the best teams in college football. Memphis did not have any answers for Bearcats’ dual-threat quarterback Desmond Ridder or Cincinnati’s running game. Ridder had 312 yards of total offense and five total touchdowns (2 rushing TDs). Running back Jerome Ford led the game in rushing with 116 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns. The Tigers’ defense should fare better on Saturday against the Bulls as they are only averaging 141.3 rushing yards per game.

As for the Tigers’ offense, it starts and ends with senior quarterback Brady White. Last week against the Bears, White struggled as he completed 51.4 percent of his passes for 316 yards and a touchdown. This season, the 6-foot-3 quarterback is completing 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,691 yards, 18 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

The Bulls (1-5) are trying to earn their horns and snap a five-game losing streak. On Oct. 23, USF got blown out by Tulsa 42-13 after only losing by two points to Temple in the previous week. If USF wants to get back into the win column, it start with the quarterback position. Sophomore Jordan McCloud was named the starter a couple of weeks ago, but he was pulled against Tulsa.

In relief duty, Noah Johnson had 18 completions on 27 attempts for 150 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The senior quarterback also had a fumble. Despite the miscues, USF head coach Jeff Scott liked what he saw from Johnson and how he moved the offense. It will be interesting to see how the Bulls go with at quarterback on Saturday.

Who’s Playing

South Florida @ Memphis

Current Records: South Florida 1-5; Memphis 3-2

What to Know

This Saturday, the South Florida Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.17 points per contest. They will take on the Memphis Tigers at noon ET Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial after a week off. The Bulls stagger in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

South Florida has to be hurting after a devastating 42-13 defeat at the hands of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane two weeks ago. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 42-13 by the third quarter. QB Noah Johnson wasn’t much of a difference maker for South Florida and threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 150 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Memphis was pulverized by the Cincinnati Bearcats 49-10 last week. WR Tahj Washington put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught two passes for one TD and 104 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Brady White’s 92-yard TD bomb to Washington in the first quarter.

South Florida have to know they’ll be fighting an uphill battle given the 17 point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

South Florida is now 1-5 while the Tigers sit at 3-2. The Bulls are 0-4 after losses this year, Memphis 1-0.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial — Memphis, Tennessee

TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $38.95

Odds

The Tigers are a big 17-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 17.5-point favorite. Memphis vs. South Florida: watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time.

