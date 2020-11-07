Tulane vs East Carolina FREE LIVE STREAM Reddit (11/7/20) |Watch NCAAF, college football online | Time, TV, channel

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Tulane vs. East Carolina: NCAA college football live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, predictions. East Carolina will look to snap a two-game skid and record its second win of the season on Saturday when it returns home to face the Tulane Green Wave. This will be the Pirates’ first home game since Oct. 17 versus Navy, when they came up short, 27-23, without starting quarterback Holton Ahlers available. Saturday will also mark the 300th game in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium history. The Pirates are 1-4 overall on the season, including a 1-3 mark in The American. Their lone win came over South Florida back on Oct. 10, 44-24. ECU lost to Tulsa last Friday in controversial fashion, 34-30, when the American Athletic Conference replay official blew a fumble call on the Golden Hurricane’s eventual game-winning drive. ECU has also lost to UCF, Georgia State and the Midshipmen.

Live Stream: Tulane vs East Carolina Online here

Tulane already has seven games under its belt. The Green Wave has had an up and down season to this point, going 3-4 with a 1-4 mark in AAC action. Tulane is coming off its best performance of the season, a 38-3 win over Temple, last Saturday. The Wave have fallen in close games in conference play to SMU and Navy, while falling by double digits to UCF and Houston. In non-conference action, Tulane crushed Southern Miss, hanging 66 points on the Golden Eagles, while also coming from behind to beat South Alabama in its season opener back in September. Willie Fritz is in his fifth season at the helm of the program, having compiled a 26-31 overall record. After two losing seasons, Fritz has led Tulane to bowl games and seven wins each of the past few years. Tulane is averaging 36.2 points per game, while giving up 30 ppg. True freshman quarterback Michael Pratt has emerged as a key contributor to the offense the last few games, while the Green Wave has a running attack capable of churning out big yardage (224.1 yards per game). The defense is led by edge rushers Patrick Johnson and Cameron Sample, who have combined for 10 sacks this season.

Here are all the details you need to know for how to watch, stream, and listen to Saturday’s game between the Pirates and Green Wave.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Time: 12 noon ET

Site: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium (Greenville, NC)

TV: ESPN+

Online Streaming: ESPN App (ESPN+ streaming subscription required)

Listen: 107.9 FM locally in North Carolina | TuneIn App for streaming

Current Line from William Hill Sports Book: Tulane -5

Over/Under from William Hill Sports Book: 60.5

Quote of the Week: ECU head coach Mike Houston on what a win over Tulane would mean – “I think winning at this point, with the progress that we’ve made, certainly continues to validate all the hard work the players are putting in. It’s what you try to do every time you go out. You play the game to win.”

What to Know

This Saturday, the East Carolina Pirates are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 37 points per game. East Carolina and the Tulane Green Wave will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Tulane should still be riding high after a victory, while the Pirates will be looking to right the ship.

East Carolina scored first but ultimately less than the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in their contest last Friday. East Carolina was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap as they fell 34-30 to Tulsa. East Carolina was up 17-3 at the end of the half but couldn’t hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Holton Ahlers, who passed for three TDs and 330 yards on 50 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Ahlers this season.

Special teams collected 12 points for the Pirates. K Jake Verity delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for the Green Wave at home against the Temple Owls last week as the team secured a 38-3 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Tulane had established a 24-3 advantage.

East Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

East Carolina’s loss took them down to 1-4 while Tulane’s win pulled them up to 3-4. Tulane has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 36.29 points per game. We’ll see if the Pirates can find some way to disarm them. East Carolina vs. Tulane: watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

