NCAA Football: Utah State vs Nevada Live Stream FREE Reddit NCAAF Week 10 College Football

Nevada vs. Utah State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time. How to watch Nevada vs. Utah State football game. Thursday night’s college football slate will get started with the Utah State Aggies traveling to take on the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Utah State will head into the game in search of its first victory of the season after an 0-2 start in which the Aggies were not all that competitive. Losing to Boise State 42-13 on the road in the season opener, they followed it with a 38-7 home loss to San Diego State on Saturday. USU was outscored 28-0 in the second half and struggled to do much of anything on offense, and were outgained 570-215 in yardage.

On the other side, Nevada comes in with a 2-0 record and looks to remain in the hunt for the MWC Championship Game. The Wolf Pack never trailed and beat UNLV 37-19 on the road Saturday for the Fremont Cannon. Carson Strong had a fantastic game through the air, completing 21 of 27 passes for 350 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Romeo Doubs caught six of those passes for 211 yards with a touchdown, and Toa Taua led Nevada on the ground with 86 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown.

Utah State won this game in 2019 by a score of 36-10 at home.

Utah State @ Nevada

Current Records: Utah State 0-2; Nevada 2-0

A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Utah State Aggies and the Nevada Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Nevada will be strutting in after a victory while Utah State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Aggies found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 38-7 punch to the gut against the San Diego State Aztecs last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Utah State, but WR Deven Thompkins led the way with one touchdown.

Meanwhile, Nevada didn’t have too much trouble with the UNLV Rebels on the road last week as they won 37-19. Among those leading the charge for Nevada was WR Romeo Doubs, who caught six passes for one TD and 211 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Doubs’ 65-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

Special teams collected 13 points for the Wolf Pack. K Brandon Talton delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Aggies have to know they’ll be fighting an uphill battle given the 17.50 point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn’t have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Utah State took their contest against Nevada when the two teams previously met in October of last year by a conclusive 36-10 score. Will Utah State repeat their success, or does Nevada have a better game plan this time around? We’ll find out soon enough.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium — Reno, Nevada

TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

The Wolf Pack are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wolf Pack as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

