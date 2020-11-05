NCAA Football: Wyoming vs Colorado State Live Stream FREE Reddit NCAAF Week 10 College Football

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Colorado State vs. Wyoming: Preview, How To Watch Livestream, Game Odds, More. Colorado State vs. Wyoming updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Thursday. The Wyoming Cowboys are 4-1 against the Colorado State Rams since November of 2015, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Wyoming and Colorado State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Canvas Stadium. The Cowboys should still be riding high after a big victory, while Colorado State will be looking to right the ship.

Wyoming made easy work of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Friday and carried off a 31-7 win. Wyoming’s RB Xazavian Valladay was one of the most active players for the squad, rushing for two TDs and 163 yards on 32 carries.

Wyoming’s defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Rainbow Warriors’ offensive line to sack QB Chevan Cordeiro five times. The heavy lifting was done by LB Charles Hicks and DT Jordan Bertagnole, who each racked up two sacks.

Meanwhile, the Rams had to start their season on the road on Thursday, and it wasn’t the start they were hoping for. They suffered a grim 38-17 defeat to the Fresno State Bulldogs. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and Colorado State was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. TE Trey McBride put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught eight passes for one TD and 130 yards.

Colorado State’s defeat took them down to 0-1 while Wyoming’s win pulled them up to 1-1. A win for the Rams would reverse both their bad luck and Wyoming’s good luck. We’ll see if Colorado State manages to pull off that tough task or if the Cowboys keep their momentum going instead.

Get to a TV for this rivalry game

The first of many rivalry games gets going for the Mountain West on this Thursday night and it is a good one in the Bronze Boot between Colorado State and Wyoming.

This will be Steve Addazio’s first taste of this rivalry and he has a lot to make up for since former Rams head coach Mike Bobo was really bad in this game by going just 1-4, but he did win the first matchup.

The Rams need to settle in at who will be the quarterback this week and not be cute. Last week, Addazio went with Todd Centeio to attempt to take advantage of his running ability against a Fresno State team that gave up over 100 yards to Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. However, Centeio did not play all that great in the air or on the ground but when Patrick O’Brien came in he promptly completed 7 of 10 passes.

As for Wyoming, their defense is as stout as ever and will need these new defenders to go up against a Colorado State that should be at full strength at the wide receiver position. Dante Wright and Ty McCullouch should be back and that could make the difference.

Wyoming should just do what works best and feed Xazavian Valladay and run the ball against Colorado State which has shown some issues in stopping the ground game.

WEEK 10: Wyoming Cowboys (1-1, 1-1 Mountain West) vs. Colorado State Rams (0-1, 0-1 Mountain West)

WHEN: Thursday, November 5 — 7:00 PM MT/6:00 PM PT

WHERE: Canvas Stadium; Fort Collins, Colorado (41,000)

TV: CBS Sports Network

STREAM: Get a one-week trial of FuboTV.

RADIO: CSU Rams Radio | Wyoming Radio

GAME NOTES: Wyoming | Colorado State

