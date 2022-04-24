New York aspiring artist, Rosebud returns in 2022 in hopes to reshape hip-hop with his distinct sound! Since the start of his musical career, Rosebud has left his imprint on music. In fact, his highlight single “Savior” alongside the “LIKING” were stepping stones for his foundation.

Check out Rosebud’s latest single “Savior” on Spotify:





As an independent artist, Rosebud is responsible for much of what goes on in his music career. He grew up with his mom playing classic rock, His dad playing Motown, his uncles playing 90’s rap, and he grew up on 2000’s hits. With this wide range of music genres in his head, he mashes it all together to get ROSEBUD; a club banger beats with Hip-hop/Pop vocals, with a dash of rock-rager vibes.

Rosebud today has turned into a musical inspiration and influencer of sorts who works around all the vital parts of the music and serves people with ground-breaking tracks. He has made his shift into the digital world of music, wherewith the help of many new technological advances, he provides music to people across mediums and across the globe. The talented music artist has imprinted his name in the celebrated list of musical talents with his skills in not just composing and recording, but also in producing, mixing, and mastering all his music. Fast forward, and now he’s ready to take off this year with his next upcoming project “TOW IT,” a hard 808’s, high tempo, club banger.

