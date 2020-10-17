Newcastle United vs Manchester United Live Stream Reddit FREE: Watch English Premier League Game

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Newcastle vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight. Saturday’s late kick-off in the Premier League sees Manchester United head to Newcastle United. Manchester United will be looking to put their humiliating 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur behind them when they go to Newcastle on Saturday night.

The Magpies have started the season well after some good work over the summer, but this represents their toughest fixture of the campaign so far.

Steve Bruce’s side will hope to exploit uncertainty and pessimism surrounding their opponents, though, after they went into the international break in a state of disarray.

Man United’s heavy home thrashing by Spurs left question marks over players and manager alike and they’ll be looking for a response at St. James’ Park.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Deadline day’s headline arrival Edinson Cavani misses out as he’s still quarantining, in line with Government guidelines for anyone travelling to the UK from France.

Anthony Martial also misses out following his red card against Spurs, while it remains to be seen if Harry Maguire will play following his nightmare midweek appearance for England.

Man Utd have shipped 10 goals in their opening three Premier League games, winning just one of those.

Hosts Newcastle have won two of their first four matches, and beat the Reds 1-0 on Tyneside last season thanks to a Matty Longstaff strike.

What time is Newcastle vs Man Utd?

The final Premier League match on Saturday is between Newcastle and Man Utd at St James’ Park, and kicks off at 8pm.

Earlier in the day, Liverpool go to Goodison Park for the 12.30pm Merseyside derby against Everton, Chelsea host Southampton at 3pm and Manchester City take on Arsenal at the Etihad at 5.30pm.

All of the last season’s top four play on Saturday due to the Champions League group stages starting on Tuesday evening.

Newcastle vs Man Utd TV channel and live stream

The controversial new pay-per-view is being used to show Newcastle vs Man Utd.

Fans wanting to watch the game will need to pay £14.95 to access it on Sky Sports Box Office, which is channel 491 on Sky.

Viewers do not need an existing Sky Sports subscription to access box office, but the fee to watch the game stands regardless of a subscription.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 8pm on Saturday, 17 October.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office on a pay-per-view basis.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to join without a subscription and then purchase the pay-per-view channel.

What is the team news?

Newcastle are without Matt Ritchie, Martin Dubravka and Dwight Gayle still. Miguel Almiron is fit despite a knock on international duty. Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark are edging closer but may need more group training sessions before considered for action.

United will be without new striker signing Edinson Cavani, who is self-isolating after his arrival. Anthony Martial is suspended and Phil Jones is a long-term absentee.

Predicted line-ups

NEW: Darlow; Manquillo, Schar, Fernandez, Lewis; Hendrick, Shelvey, Hayden, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton, Almiron.

MUN: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, James; Rashford.

Odds

Newcastle – 17/4

Draw – 13/4

Man United – 71/100

