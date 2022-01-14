Today the list of All-Pros got announced by the NFL. There was one huge miss on the defensive side of the football and that was San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa not making either team.

Bosa faced the highest percentage of double-teams for most of 2021. He still managed to record 15.5 sacks, 52 tackles with 21 tackles for loss, 32 quarterback hits, forced four fumbles, with one pass defended.





Through the first eight games of the season in which the 49ers went 3-5, Bosa recorded 30 tackles with 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 17 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles. Over the next nine games, Bosa turned it on and at one point recorded at least one sack in six consecutive games.

San Francisco also won seven of their next nine games. Bosa and Arik Armstead came up with the season saving sack of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, late in the second quarter of week 18. The 49ers offense then was able to put points on the board shortly before halftime.

It was also the pressure of Bosa who was being held that forced Stafford to under throw Odell Beckham Jr., that allowed for rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas to come up with the game-winning interception.

When looking at the last nine games of the season, Bosa finished with 22 tackles with nine for a loss, 15 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and the one pass defended.

While Bosa did not make it seven consecutive games with a sack, he did get targeted in the passing game by the Tennessee Titans and the result of the play was an eight yard loss, the equivalent of a sack.

T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett were first-team All-Pro and Robert Quinn and Maxx Crosby were second team All-Pro.

Reality says that Garrett needs to move down to the second team, Quinn remains where he is and Crosby was definitely not an All-Pro.

Crosby finished the season with 56 tackles and 13 tackles for loss, eight sacks, seven passes defended, and 30 quarterback hits. He only recorded a sack in four of the 17 games he played in. Yet, somehow made an All-Pro team over Bosa.

Now Quinn deserved his second-team selection. For the Chicago Bears he recorded 49 tackles with 17 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 22 quarterback hits.

Garrett finished 2021 with 51 tackles including 17 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery which went for a touchdown, three passes defended, and 33 quarterback hits.

Simply put, Bosa not making either team makes no sense.

