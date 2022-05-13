Nazareth-born and raised artist and songwriter Norks is solidifying his name in the music game as he is offering all the styles we love about the genre. Norks has a flexible voice that he often uses to set vibes that are unmatched. He has fun with his sound and listeners can’t help but be locked in. Coming from a Nazareth, Norks has mastered his sound and he is ready to take over and give it all he’s got.

His biggest songs include “Tourist”, “Taking You To The Next Level”, and his first album, “IX・XXVI・MMXX” which made some noise in Nazareth and outside of Nazareth and had some hits like “Nicolas Cage” and more. Utilizing the internet and platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Instagram; Norkshas garnered a decent following and a number of streamed songs. He plans to make big records and proceeds to give the fans songs to play on the radio, beach, at parties & even in a relaxed setting. Be sure to stay on the lookout for Norks’s name as it is bound to be everywhere in the coming years.

Stream Norks’s Music on Spotify here.

Follow Norks on Instagram here.

