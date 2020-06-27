On The Rise: Mixedbyac, A Music-Mixing Engineer Talent!

We hear different types of music but do you know how much time and days it takes to make a song? Well, we even don’t know the exact time, but surely it will take time to launch a song because there are many things, departments and skills are required.

Let’s start with the instrumental from producer and the artists comes up with the idea of the song and after finishing it they’ll send it to a mixing engineer who also helps them take their sound to the next level and after that they hire a mastering engineer.

We know the addition of the upper sentences might be not suitable for the topic. Still, we are just trying to clear that every job is essential, and when you join any company, all the people can make it possible to deliver a better product.

Same in case of singing and music industry, a single song carries a long and continuous hard work of many people. Today, we are going to discuss one of them, but he is not only a talented person but also incredibly young in age. So, could you take a look at his life story? stay with us

Name: Anthony ‘Mixedbyac’ Carballo

Age: 23

Occupation: Mixing Engineer/DJ

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Life history: At just the age of 23, Mixedbyac is full of passion for music, as he started to make music when he was only 15. He was a teenager when he started making music with his friend. His dream was to build his own studio and work there independently. But he couldn’t fulfill his dream at a very young age, so he continues to work but gives preference to his studies.

After finishing high school, he left Houston and went to Orlando to give life to his dream. Right from the start, he got a job in the recording studio where he works as the music mixing engineer.

Here he got the chance to work with some of the best names of the music industry like

Tyla Yahweh

nobigdyl.

SmokePurpp

He mixed a project for Nobigdyl. Called LOWERCASE TAPE and it was also listed 43 in the top 50 albums of 2019 on the Genius community. How to contact him: You can contact him through social media and become part of his life. He is active on his social media accounts so, here they are

Twitter: @mixedbyac

Instagram: @mixedbyAc

If you want to check his work details, you can visit his website: www.mixedbyac.com and check his recent work.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

