1: Tell us about your background getting to where you are today?

Hey, I’m Harmony Aaliyah, I am 15 years old, and I started singing lessons with my incredible talented vocal coach Cassandra Ame at the age of 8 years old. I have continued to grow under her coaching and mentoring. She’s a brilliant coach who pushes me to get the most out of each and every lesson.

I entered several open mics over the years and was awarded many awards such as Performer of the Night and Rising Star. I am currently continuing to sing at different events around my hometown.

2: Where are you from? I am from Melbourne, Australia.

3: How did you get into music? I got into music when I started singing lessons. Since then I have undertaken many music exams in singing, piano and guitar. I continue to play the piano and guitar everyday as it assists with my singing and songwriting.

4: What is the most challenging thing you have overcome in your life? The most challenging thing I’ve had to overcome is constant bullying that often impacts my wellbeing. On the music front the most challenging obstacle is that I had to realise it takes time to achieve perfection. It takes hard work and dedication with a positive mindset to achieve goals.

5: Are you currently signed or independent? I am currently independent but looking for a producer, and/or a record deal to start my journey as a professional music artist!

6: Who inspires you the most musically?

This question is hard for me to answer as there are so many people in the music industry that inspire me, from producers to artists. But my main inspiration would be Justin Bieber who started his career at a young age, after being discovered off Youtube by the talented and amazing Scooter Braun.

7: What do you want people to take away after listening to your music?

I would love for people to feel a sense of belonging, acceptance and inspiration after listening to my music. I would also love for people to appreciate my unique voice as these days a unique voice is hard to find. People don’t need to like my music, they just have to accept it, understand it, and appreciate each and every lyric in the song.

8: What is your greatest achievement as a musician?

My greatest achievement would be getting up in front of a crowd nerves and all and always given it my all. Never giving up on my goals and striving to always do better. I keep an open-minded approach to building technique and exploring the best options for my voice.

9: Do you produce your own music? If not who do you work with? Currently I write my own music, but I take advice and constructive criticism from my vocal coach. Soon though I will be partnering with an extremely talented international producer/songwriter.

10: Who is one artist you wish you could work with? It’s extremely hard for me to choose one particular artist as there are so many talented artists I would love to work with. However, If I could only pick one it would be the brilliant Demi Lovato as her voice is unique and one of a kind, just like mine.

11: Tell us about any new music you have coming out? When is coming out? What is it about? We need to keep my new music under wraps for the moment. It will be about life, love, challenges and the long road ahead.

12: What does a day inside your shoes look like?

– My day generally starts at 5am, then I take a sip of my ice-cold lemon water and warm up my vocal cords with a range of warm ups I have learnt over the years.

– At around 5:45am I either do a cardio based workout or weight training to build muscle and stamina.

– By then it’s around 6:45am and time to throw on my school uniform and get my day started!

– After school I attend Vocal lessons, acting classes, Guitar and Piano lessons, and Song writing sessions.

– I also play competitive Hockey. When I can schedule a session in, I do boxing lessons and PT sessions.

– That brings us to night time where I take to social media, catching up with family and friends and just chilling out, play my guitar and piano till my eyes can barely stay open.

13: Anything else you want the audience to know about you?

I am always happy to meet new people, and make new friendships. I am a hardworking, determined person who is ready to take on any challenge you throw my way! Feel free to shoot me a DM on Instagram, to talk business or just to say Hey! On @harmonyjakie

