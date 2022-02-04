The Los Angeles Rams are a divisional rival of the San Francisco 49ers.

So for this 49er fan wanting the Rams to win Super Bowl LVI does not make sense. Until you realize that the starting running back for the Cincinnati Bengals is Joe Mixon. Out of all NFL players he is one of the least deserving players to get an opportunity to win a ring.





In fact he is lucky to even have a NFL career. Mixon really needs to thank Bob Stoops for his inability to discipline players, at any other school he gets kicked off the team.

Not Stoops though. Winning was more important. It was not until well after that the former Oklahoma Sooners head coach admitted his mistake when disciplining Mixon. Even worse though is the Bengals taking him in the second round of the 2017 draft.

Similar to Jameis Winston getting taken no.1 overall in 2015, if a NFL franchise feels that talent outweighs the character concerns, then that player is getting taken. Since winning is more important.

For those who are not aware what Mixon did. He punched a young woman in the face after she rejected his advances. In 2016 a video of the incident got released to the public as well. Mixon only got suspended for the entire 2014 season instead of getting kicked off. Then played the 2015 and 2016 season for the Sooners allowing him to enter the 2017 draft.

Oklahoma also put out a statement at the time of release that is incredibly frustrating, “based on that information, the university suspended and removed Mixon from the football team for one year, during which high standards of conduct were expected and maintained. Joe has apologized for his actions and the university hopes that it is an indication that he has learned from his mistakes. We are an educational institution where we hope young people will learn from their mistakes and chart a better future course.”

Mixon did get charged with assault and eventually plead guilty. He did not get sentenced to any jail time, he got a one-year deferred sentence, 100 hours of community service, and went to cognitive behavior counseling.

It is now year five for Mixon in the NFL and now he gets a shot at a ring. For this 49er fan I can only hope that the Rams make sure that does not happen.

Here is the video of Mixon punching the young woman.

