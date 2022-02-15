Remote work is becoming more and more of the norm following the COVID-19 pandemic, but is that a good thing? According to remote work statistics, “The three biggest challenges associated with remote work are unplugging after work (22%), loneliness (19%), and communication/collaboration (17%).”

When you can’t unplug from work, fall into a pattern of isolation, and can’t connect with your team, it can be taxing on your physical, mental, and emotional health. So, it isn’t surprising that people are concerned with managing a remote work schedule full-time.





Luckily, you can avoid the challenges of remote work by prioritizing organization and implementing practices that prompt productivity.

Here are five organization and productivity tips for remote workers.

Create a Dedicated Workspace

First, an organized, dedicated workspace is crucial for productivity in remote work. If you’ve never worked from home before, it can be challenging to keep your space organized, and that, in turn, can inhibit your productivity.

Creating a dedicated workspace can help keep you organized and efficient. It can also help you separate your work life from your personal life, which is incredibly important for successful remote workers.

Set up your workspace with:

A sturdy, functional desk

Comfortable chair

Good lighting

Plants and other greenery

Artwork and office accessories

Also, pay attention to the temperature in the room you’ve created your workspace in. To maximize productivity “Try keeping your workspace at 72 degrees at first and see how comfortable you are with that. As long as it isn’t too cold, you should be able to remain alert and focused without getting tired.”

Sticking with a specific temperature in your workspace can train your body to be ready for work, induce alertness, and increase productivity.

Furthermore, you should establish ground rules with everyone in your household when working remotely. For example, set your work hours and share them with your family. Ask that you only be interrupted during work hours for absolute necessities.

It is also essential that you develop a system for managing work-related things in your dedicated workspace.

Develop a System for Managing Work-Related Things

A dedicated workspace means nothing if the things in it aren’t organized and accessible. Everything should have its place and an organizational structure that allows you to get what you need when you need it.

Answering the following questions can help you develop a system for managing work-related things:

Where do you store work documents?

Where do office supplies and inventory go?

What tools are you using for work?

Who do you work with, and what is their contact information?

How do you access work tools, resources, documents?

What are your projects?

How are you tracking their progress and storing all information related to them?

In addition to where things are stored, you should focus on how you store them. For example, are you organizing projects or clients by name, alphabetically, or by date? Are you color-coding information, using barcodes, or labels, to manage documents and resources?

Next, learn the ins and outs of every tool you work with remotely.

Learn Your Tools

The tools and technology you use as a remote worker are integral to staying as organized and productive as possible. You’re likely using tools to help you do the following remotely:

Manage your projects

Collaborate with coworkers

Communicate with your team

Manage your work schedule and time off

Store digital documents and other resources

Without understanding how to use remote tools and technology effectively, your contributions will lack, teamwork will dissipate, and the workflow will be interrupted. So, take your time learning the functions and features of each tool your team uses.

Furthermore, be sure to leverage your collaboration and communication tools to stay connected to your coworkers.

Stay Connected to Your Coworkers

Working remotely can be lonely. Many remote workers admit to dealing with isolation, feelings of loneliness, and being disconnected from their coworkers. These things can lead to disengagement and inactivity.

However, when remote workers can stay connected to their coworkers, they’re more likely to perform their best and contribute to a streamlined workflow. Therefore, it’s best practice to connect with your coworkers regularly. Be sure to make every team meeting and contribute meaningfully to them.

In addition, work on your personal relationships with each of your coworkers through remote meetups, lunch breaks, and watercooler convos via chat tools.

Another tip for remote workers is to find a work-life balance.

Find a Balance Between Work and Home

It’s integral to your success as a remote worker to find a balance between your work and home life. Often, remote workers blur the lines between their personal life and professional life. Because of this, their productivity suffers and they’re more susceptible to burnout.

You must create a work-life balance to ensure remote work doesn’t get the best of you. Do the following to create a solid work-life balance:

Log off and clock out at the same time every day

Create a work schedule you can stick to

Prioritize tasks and complete them according to importance

Take frequent breaks throughout your workday

Exercise regularly and practice good eating habits

Maintain a social life and spend time with loved ones

Pursue personal passions and projects

Explore upskilling and training opportunities

Work on self-care and healing

Conclusion

The five organization and productivity tips above are meant to get you started on your journey to being the best remote worker you can be. Creating a dedicated workspace, organizing it, and all your work-related things are good first steps to take. Also, learn your tools and use them to stay connected to your coworkers. And finally, find a work-life balance that enables you to put your best foot forward in your professional and personal lives.

