Anthony Williams Jr. aka “Awjr” is using his skills to help impact and change the lives of many in the world of entertainment. If you follow digital marketing guru, Anthony Williams Jr. needs no introduction. This intelligent young man is so widely recognized in Orlando, Florida for his venture and digital marketing expertise. Anthony Williams Jr is better known as “Awjr”, he is the founder and CEO of The AWJR Group. He believes that celebrities and well-known entertainment brands lack the know-how of controlling, scaling, and the monetization of data from their digital and social influence, which was a problem that he was able to solve. In addition, The AWJR Group is full-service digital brand management, marketing, and entertainment company.

As a digital marketing guru, brand manager, and author, he has a lot of feathers in his cap. He has also served as the face of numerous popular firms throughout the years. Anthony Williams Jr. has been privileged to work with celebrities such as Ludacris (Actor/Artist), Boosie (Artist), K Camp (Artist), Pretty Vee (Comedian/Actress), Nah’Shon Lee “Bones” Hyland (NBA Player), Derrick Milano (Artist/Songwriter), OG Parker (Producer), and many more. He assists them with strategic digital campaigning that allows them to meet their goals.





Anthony Williams Jr. is an entrepreneur who focuses on digital marketing approaches, strategies, and business brands. His goal is to share everything he knows so that others can expand their businesses more quickly and efficiently. Honk Magazine, Medium, The Inscriber Magazine, and others have all featured him. Through his digital agency, Anthony aims to help people with businesses develop a good brand. His vision is to always guide his clients to new heights and help them reach a global marketplace. Look out for Anthony Williams Jr, the King of digital marketing.

Stay Connected with Anthony Williams Jr. on Social media.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/awjrbrand

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/awjrbrand/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg1QQpnz_gEIuXsluvzjgkg

Website: https://www.awjr.co/

Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/awjrbrand/

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

