Paiblock Reimagines ID Credentials Management with New Paiblock Features

10 Nov 2020
COPENHAGEN, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Paiblock, A Global FinTech Company today announced a set of new features in Paiblock, that allow users to add their national social security card and driving license into Paiblock, supporting the global shift into a more digital lifestyle.


“Letting users add ID credentials into Paiblock reflects what the company has always stood for,” says Mark Arthur, Founder and CEO of Paiblock. “With the option to include dependents for each user adding a social security card, we wanted to make sure that Paiblock remains family friendly.”

As social distancing becomes the new normal and digital lifestyle a compelling choice, Paiblock has continued to innovate under COVID-19 pandemic, to enable users to seamlessly add their national social insurance and security cards, and driving licenses into Paiblock. At the same time government agencies and non governmental organizations will be able to continue to push government IDs and credentials into users’ wallets using the OpenWallet API. This is including but not limited to government-issued e-invoices, ID cards, biometric passports, social security cards, vaccination cards with medical records, voter’s cards, residence permits, library cards, driving licenses and visas.

“Leveraging financial technology to power digital transformation in other verticals will bring our users a step closer to a plastic free world,” concluded Mr. Arthur.

The new features are available for the following countries: Austria, Australia Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, India, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden UK and USA.

About Paiblock.

Paiblock is on a mission to provide a blockchain based and AI powered payment and digital lifestyle platform that helps consumers gather all the dots of the digital life in one secure place.

Mark Arthur

Mark Arthur

Email: press@paiblock.app

