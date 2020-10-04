Home>Press Release>Business Wire RSS>Partner Communications Reports the Interest Rate for the Series D Notes for the Period Commencing on October 1, 2020 and Ending on December 30, 2020
Business Wire RSS

Partner Communications Reports the Interest Rate for the Series D Notes for the Period Commencing on October 1, 2020 and Ending on December 30, 2020

04 Oct 2020
380
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 58

ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Partner Communications Company Ltd. (“Partner” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports, pursuant to the Company’s Shelf Prospectus dated September 3, 2009, as amended to date, and the Supplemental Shelf Offering Report dated April 15, 2010, as amended to date (the “Offering Report“), that the Company’s Series D Notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.313% for the period commencing on October 1, 2020 and ending on December 30, 2020.


Such interest rate is based on an annual yield of short term debt issued by the State of Israel (‘Makam’) (as defined in the Offering Report) at a rate of 0.052% and the fixed annual margin for the Series D Notes at a rate of 1.20%, representing a total annual interest rate of 1.252%

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (“Partner”) is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:
http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

Contacts

Mr. Tamir Amar
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +972-54-781-4951

Facebook Comments

Business Wire RSS
http://www.businesswire.com

Related Articles
Business Wire RSS

eMusic and 7digital Partner to Launch eMusicLive, a Virtual Concert and Monetization Platform

Business Wire RSS
Series of exclusive live concerts to premiere eMusicLive, the livestream platform built to monetize online performances for music artists NEW
Business Wire RSS

Schulte Roth & Zabel Announces Addition of Tax Partner Andi Mandell and Finance Partner Polly O’Brien

Business Wire RSS
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ) announces the addition of Andrea “Andi” Mandell as a partner in the Tax
Business Wire RSS

Cougnaud Group Picks Fieldwire to Digitize Over 900 Projects in Less Than 24 Months

Business Wire RSS
Building on the successful implementation of Fieldwire across its construction & services operations, The Cougnaud Group announces the deployment of